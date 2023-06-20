"VENUS f***ing WILLIAMS; orbiting another planet" - Serena Williams, Rennae Stubbs and others in awe of Venus Williams' stunning win in Birmingham

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams defeated Italy's Camila Giorgi in the opening round of the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham. The win was notable as it marked Williams' first top-50 victory in over four years.

The 43-year-old American showed great resilience in the match, winning the first set in a tie-breaker. However, Giorgi staged a comeback in the second set, forcing a decider. Williams took an early lead of 5-2 in the third set, but Giorgi fought back, making it a thrilling encounter. After a three-hour and 17-minute battle, Williams emerged victorious with a 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6) scoreline.

Following her impressive win in England, the tennis world, including the likes of former players and tennis coaches, lauded Williams for her performance.

Serena Williams, Venus' younger sister, commented on Venus' social media post and said that she was proud of her sister.

"look great!!! So proud of my sis."

American tennis professionals Shelby Rogers and Reilly Opelka also commented on Williams' win.

Prakash Amritraj, former tennis professional and now a tennis analyst also expressed his pride at Williams' stunning win.

"Could NOT be any prouder."

Rennae Stubbs, Serena Williams' former coach, turned to Twitter to sing the praises of Venus Williams. The Australian coach also opined that the American is "one of the greatest players ever."

"VENUS F-ing WILLIAMS!!!!!!! Omg i cannot believe how unbelievably tough that performance was from one of the absolute greatest players ever! @Venuseswilliams age ain’t nothing but a number!!!!"

Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 @rennaestubbs VENUS F-ing WILLIAMS!!!!!!! Omg i cannot believe how unbelievably tough that performance was from one of the absolute greatest players ever! @Venuseswilliams age ain't nothing but a number!!!!

Roger Federer and Pete Sampras' former coach, Paul Annacone, also reacted to Williams' spectacular win.

"Bet against great at your own peril … thanks @Venuseswilliams what a treat today."

Andy Murray's former coach, Mark Petchey, also commented on Venus Williams' win.

"@Venuseswilliams orbiting another planet today."

American tennis professional Christopher Eubanks said he 'loved' the celebration.

"Absolutely loved the celly too."

Daria Saville expressed her admiration for Williams.

"3 hour 16 on grass!!!!! Venus is incredible!"

"I got to a great start, my leg started hurting in the third game" - Venus Williams

Rothesay Classic Birmingham - Day Three

Venus Williams' win in Birmingham was her second of the 2023 season. The American last won her first-round match at the ASB Classic in January.

Speaking to the media after her win, Williams reflected on her match and said that she experienced a little discomfort in her leg in the third game. She added that she ignored her pain and tried to hit every ball nonetheless.

"I got to a great start, my leg started hurting in the third game, I was like 'Oh no, not this. It was really hard to control my emotions to be honest and eventually I just acclimated to what I was going through and tried to ignore it. I couldn't move as well as I wanted but I tried to hit every ball that I could," the American said.

Venus Williams will next face either Jelena Ostapenko or Linda Noskova in the second round of the tournament.

