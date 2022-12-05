"As much as I love her, I don't think I could do that" - When Serena Williams admitted she can not be a 'Richard Williams' to her daughter Olympia

Serena Williams said that while she would not want her daughter Olympia to play tennis, Venus Williams offered to coach her but did not want to travel.

After Serena beat Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina to reach the quarterfinals of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, she was asked in her post-match press conference if she wanted her daughter to pursue tennis as a career.

In response, the American said that she hoped Olympia would not play tennis and added that her sister Venus said she would coach her but did not want to travel. The former World No. 1 also stated that she wasn't sure if she had the patience to be a good tennis coach.

"No, I would hope she doesn't play tennis, I hope. Venus said she would coach her, she just didn't want to travel. She said that, like, yesterday or the day before. She was like, 'I'll coach her but I don't want to travel'. You're thinking way far ahead, Olympia is not playing tennis unless of course she wants to, then of course, I'm in it to help her. Not sure if I'm a great coach, I can be a good mental coach but, in terms of a tennis coach, I don't know if I have patience," Serena Williams said.

Asked about the sacrifices her parents made throughout her career and how she related to them having become a parent herself, the 23-time Grand Slam champion said that she could not do for her daughter what her parents did for her.

"I don't understand how they did it. As much as I love her, I don't think I could do it every single day, what my dad did. I don't think I could do that. I am so grateful that I have my parents, you know, and I look back and I want to do even better and just thank them because they were so selfless, so amazing, it's just crazy," she expressed.

"I don't want Olympia to have pressure from what I did" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams with her daughter Olympia in Auckland.

At the same press conference, Serena Williams said that she wouldn't want her daughter Olympia to play tennis as she would not want her to have any pressure from her mother's achievements, which included the media comparing the mother-daughter pair.

"It's a lot of work plus I don't want her to have pressure from what I did and you guys talking about, 'Are you gonna be able to do as good as your mom?' I don't want her to have that," she said.

