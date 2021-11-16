"Venus and Serena created this 'eye of the tiger' for themselves from a young age"-- Saniyya Sidney on Williams sisters' focus on their goals

The cast of King Richard, the upcoming biopic of Venus and Serena Williams' father, recently spoke to AMZ Theatres about their film and the significance of Richard Williams in his daughters' tennis careers.

Saniyya Sidney, who plays Venus Williams in the film, explained that the Williams sisters imbibed an 'eye of the tiger' approach towards their goals from a young age. She added that they would remember their father's teachings whenever they took to court and thus strived to focus on nothing but their goals.

"Venus and Serena created this 'eye of the tiger' for themselves from a young age," the 17-year-old began, "so whenever they step onto the court, they just remember what their dad told them. That motivation that they have, they never try to get distracted, they kind of focus on their goals, not what they're up against."

Actress Aunjanue Ellis, who plays the role of Venus and Serena Williams' mother Oracene Price, attributed Richard Williams' humility to his roots in southern America. The 52-year-old highlighted that the tennis icons, as a result, also carry a sense of humility wherever they go whilst being aware of their grand stature.

"He's a southern man and it's very much a southern tradition to, you know, espouse humility and walk through the world with humility," Aunjanue Ellis said. "But what's so great about it is that you can see these women, how they move around in the world, they do operate with humility. But they also don't, you know, shy away from how grand and genius they are"

"That house in Compton was built on love and that love conquered the tennis industry"-- Actress Aunjanue Ellis

Serena and Venus Williams with mother Oracene

Aunjanue Ellis proceeded to talk about how Venus and Serena Williams grew up in an affectionate household in the Californian city of Compton, and all that love and support from their family helped them "conquer the tennis industry".

"There's not enough that can be said about how, what that happened in that house in Compton was built on love and that love conquered the tennis industry", Aunjanue Ellis added.

Demi Singleton, the 14-year-old who plays Serena Williams in the biopic, also emphasized that a strong filial bond has been a significant factor in the success of the Williams sisters.

"Because of how close their family was, that's a big part of why they are where they are at today", Demi Singleton said.

Venus and Serena Williams recently dazzled on the red carpet at the premiere of King Richard in Hollywood.

