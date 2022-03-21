"Venus and Serena Williams, the champions that we know today" - King Richard to release in India on March 25

King Richard's initial release has given tennis fans in the US a chance to gain insight into the lives of the Williams family, who have given the sport two of its biggest stars—Venus and Serena Williams.

Based on the life of Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard, the film traces the champion duo's formative years. Since its release, the film has garnered several accolades, including nominations at award shows such as the Academy Awards and Golden Globes.

The film now has a date for its release in India as well. Social media channels for Warner Bros., the film's production house, are abuzz with activity ahead of the film's theatrical release in the region, which is scheduled for March 25.

A recent Instagram post on Warner Bros. India's official page announced the film's March 25 release, with a short teaser attached to the post.

"A true story about Richard Williams and his incredible daughters Venus and Serena, the champions we know today that will inspire the world..Catch Will Smith as ‘King Richard’ releasing in Cinemas on March 25, 2022," the post read.

The film stars actor Will Smith in the titular role of Richard Williams, while Aunjanue Ellis plays the role of Oracene Price, the champion duo's mother.

Young actors Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton essay the roles of Venus and Serena Williams in the Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed feature.

Venus and Serena Williams languishing outside the top 200 in WTA rankings

The former World No. 1 has not played a competitve match since Wimbledon last year

Serena Williams last played a competitive match at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where she was forced to retire from her opening-round encounter against Aliaksandra Sasnovich after suffering a foot injury.

The American's continued absence from the WTA tour has taken a toll on her ranking. She recently fell out of the top 200 after dropping the points earned during her semi-final run at the 2021 Australian Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is expected to drop another five places when the rankings are updated on Monday to go from No. 236 to No. 241.

Venus Williams has not played since losing to Hsieh Su-wei in the first round of the Chicago Women's Open back in August last year. She has dropped all the way down to No. 470 in the WTA rankings.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala