Venus and Serena Williams' ex-coach gives big 'stamp of approval' to Coco Gauff

Coach Rick Macci has applauded Coco Gauff's dedication to her tennis after she reached the final of the Madrid Open this week. Macci was a key part of Venus and Serena Williams' early coaching, working alongside their dad, Richard Williams. Macci's contribution to the siblings' success was celebrated in the movie King Richard, which starred Will Smith.

Rick Macci is a USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) Master Professional and a seven-time USPTA Coach of the Year. He's overseen five number-one-ranked players in addition to the Williams sisters, including Maria Sharapova and Andy Roddick.

Rick Macci shared his view on his X (formerly Twitter) account, suggesting that World No. 4 Gauff's dedication to training and improving her game was similar to that of Serena and Venus. He wrote:

"When you train hard and really push the envelope you get the stamp of approval. @CocoGauff @Venuseswilliams @serenawilliams"

Rick Macci has known Coco Gauff since she first picked up a tennis racquet. She has trained at his academy in Florida, and Macci remains an influence on her coaching team.

Coco Gauff is experiencing a return to form after a difficult start to the year

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Ten - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff ended 2024 in scintillating form, winning the Beijing WTA 1000 title and the WTA Tour Finals in Riyadh. She also contributed to Team USA's victory in the United Cup in January. Gauff then suffered a series of setbacks - she was beaten by Paula Badosa 5-7, 4-6 in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and was dumped out of Qatar and Dubai early.

She was unable to progress beyond the Round of 16 at either of the Sunshine swing tournaments. She managed a quarterfinal appearance at the Stuttgart Open but was beaten by Jasmine Paolini 4-6, 3-6. Despite her patchy form, Rick Macci insisted on X that she was in good fettle after her performances in Stuttgart:

"Coco has so much potential has not even scratched the Surface on any Surface. A fixture in the top Ten I feel her ceiling is higher in the End. With science based tweaks they can be locked in a few weeks. Players can tweak Some but with Coco best is yet to Come."

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff's Madrid Open outings have confirmed her coach's faith in her. Impressive wins over teenage superstar Mirra Andreeva and World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, both dispatched in straight sets, suggest that Gauff has finally found her form from the end of last year. She plays World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

