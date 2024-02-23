Venus & Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci reveals what their father Richard used to think about who among them would be better

Venus and Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently revealed who their father Richard Williams thought would go on to become a better player.

Rick Macci is an American tennis coach and a former professional player who has coached numerous top tennis players such as the Williams sisters, Andy Roddick, Sofia Kenin, and many others. Macci was inducted into the USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) Hall of Fame in 2017, in honor of his illustrious career.

The 69-year-old, who coached the Williams sisters from 1991-1995 at the Macci Academy, recently took to X (Formerly Twitter) to share some interesting information about the duo's father Richard Williams. Macci disclosed that during training, Richard would tell everyone on the team that he felt Serena could become a better player than Venus one day.

"The Compton Comedian King Richard would Tell All Of Us When We Were On Court he thought Serena Could be better than Venus someday but Do Not EVER tell VW. LOVE THIS GUY. @serenawilliams," Macci wrote on X.

There is a scene in the movie King Richard that serves to further validate Macci's revelation. In the scene, Richard (played by Will Smith) tells a young Serena that he believes that the younger Williams sister would surpass Venus and go on to become the greatest player of all time.

Venus and Serena Williams' final dance at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the 2022 US Open

Aside from their illustrious singles careers, the Williams sisters had a tremendous career in doubles as well. Together, Venus and Serena Williams completed the career Golden Slam twice in doubles, winning all the Majors and the Olympic Gold at least two times.

The sisters' final match together came at the 2022 US Open, Serena's final stop at her farewell tour. Serena and Venus would face the Czech duo of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the first round at the Arthur Ashe Arena.

The Czech duo caused an upset to hand the Williams sisters a defeat 7-6(5), 6-4 to end the duo's run.

