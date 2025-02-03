Venus and Serena Williams' ex-coach shares their father Richard's 'crazy' prediction about which sister would be the better player

Venus and Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, recently shared a striking prediction by their father, Richard Williams. The childhood mentor revealed a statement from "King Richard" that compared the legendary tennis sisters. However, years later, he proudly denied the claim.

Macci started working with Venus Williams in 1991 and supported the sisters even before they turned pro. He used to analyze their potential alongside Richard, during their early growth. After their unmatched legacy of 30 Grand Slam titles, he continues to share stories and insights about them.

Macci took pride in proving one of Richard Williams’ predictions wrong. Richard believed that Serena would surpass Venus and have a longer career. However, the former coach disagreed, highlighting an eye-opener from Venus. In a recent post on X, the ex-coach wrote:

"Richard told me on day one Serena would be better than V. He said nothing against V but Meek is like a very angry pit bull and once she gets a hold of you she will not let go. Well I let that crazy statement go because at first I did not see it because it was internal and baked in extra crispy from birth."

Serena Williams ended her professional career in September 2022. Even after retiring, she consistently encouraged Venus to keep playing. Now, at 44 years old, Venus is still waiting for the right moment to remind fans of her potential and shows no signs of stepping away from the game yet.

"Not done with the racket yet": Serena Williams's sister Venus gives her take on retiring

Venus Williams opened up about her retirement plans back in October 2024. The 7-time Grand Slam champion previously mentioned that her sister, Serena Williams, never lets her quit the sport.

As fans eagerly awaited an update on the 44-year-old's next move, she shared her thoughts on retiring.

“I’m not done with the racket yet. At this point, it’s about picking and choosing places I want to be. Last year I really wanted to play in Miami – home – because I hadn’t played there in like five years. It’s nice to be in a place where I can pick and choose, but my game is always at a high level. Even if I’m not on tour, I always keep my game quite high," she told Tennis Majors.

Venus Williams was last seen in action at the Miami Open 2024. Although there's still no update on the WTA star's comeback, fans eagerly wait to see her get back again.

