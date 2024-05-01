Billie Jean King recently shared a heartwarming memory of her first encounter with Venus and Serena Williams 36 years ago in Long Beach, California.

King, an American former World No. 1 tennis player, won 39 Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles combined. King is an advocate of gender equality and has long been a pioneer for equality and social justice.

On the other hand, Venus, a seven-time Grand Slam winner, and Serena, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, have both been ranked World No. 1 in both singles and doubles.

In an Instagram post, King revealed that she first met Venus and Serena Williams at a Domino’s Pizza World Team Tennis clinic in Long Beach, CA, on April 30, 1988.

"36 years ago today, on April 30, 1988, I first met Venus Williams and Serena Williams at a Domino's Pizza World Team Tennis clinic in Long Beach, CA. They were as impressive then as they are now," King wrote.

The post was accompanied by a picture of their second meeting together in 1992, with Rosie Casals. In the picture, Venus, Serena, King, and Casals can be seen posing together on a tennis court.

"There were 1200 kids that day...and there were two standouts" - Billie Jean King remembers her first meeting with Venus and Serena Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the 2022 US Open

At the 2022 US Open, Venus Williams and Billie Jean King reminisced about their very first meeting. Williams shared a series of short videos on Instagram Stories where they looked back at photos from that encounter. The pictures showed a young Serena and Venus practicing groundstrokes, with King observing them.

Additionally, King disclosed that she distinctly remembers the occasion, noting that she was undergoing heart medication treatment at the time, which surprised Williams.

King proceeded to recount the happenings of that day and queried Williams if she had the same recollections.

"You were there and your mom stood on the sidelines. You were going through volleys, you went first and Serena went after you," King said.

Williams humorously noted that she and Serena stood out on a busy day with over 1200 kids on courts, which King agreed with.

"There were 1200 kids that day...and there were two standouts. Looking at these cuties...so sweet," King added.

Serena Williams retired from competitive tennis in September 2022, whereas, Venus Williams is still active on the WTA tour with her latest appearance coming at the Miami Open, where she lost 6-3, 6-3 in the first round to Diana Shnaider.

