"Venus and Serena Williams inspired me a lot when growing up, I still look up to them and I will always look up to them" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff lavished praise on Venus and Serena Williams in a recent interview, remarking that they were the sole reason she picked up the sport in the first place. The teenager added that she has always seen them as inspirational figures, both on and off the court, and that she will continue to regard them with such reverence for years to come.

Speaking to Deutsche Welle, the American revealed that her activist side is also a by-product of being inspired by the Williams sisters. Having grown up witnessing the duo boldly tackle social issues at a time when it was not the norm for athletes to do so, Gauff declared that she could not help but follow in their footsteps once she became one herself.

The World No. 12, who has spoken out in the past against police brutality in the United States and is a staunch supporter of the BLM movement, wished people would appreciate the sisters more for their impact on society.

"Venus and Serena Williams inspired me a lot when growing up, they're the reason I decided to start playing tennis. I think that the fact that they were also vocal about different issues going on in the world also inspires me to be vocal about it and I still look up to them and I will always look up to them," Gauff said. "I think we should all just appreciate the impact they have on the world."

Coco Gauff also touched on her own roots, stating that her grandmother was a prominent civil rights activist who inspired her. Adding that she would like to be on the "right side of history," the American said that it was important for her to have no regrets about not having spoken out about the issues that mattered to her.

"I definitely grew up around civil rights. My grandmother was actually the first person to integrate her Atlantic High School. Right now in this world I feel like we're living in a historic moment and I think it's important that you definitely want to try to be on the right side of history," Coco Gauff said. "At least when I look back on my life or when I have kids or grandkids, hopefully I want to tell them that I did something to make a difference. I don't want to regret not saying anything."

"I think that shouldn't be a thought that any child has to think about when going to school" - Coco Gauff on why she stood up against gun violence in the United States

Coco Gauff also touched on why she is so vocal about ending gun violence in the US

During the interview, Coco Gauff also weighed in on why she recently raised her voice against gun violence in the United States. The teenager used her camera message at the French Open to raise awareness about the issue in light of a school shooting incident in Texas, writing the words "Peace, end gun violence" for all the world to see.

The World No. 12 revealed that it was a topic that personally affected her, since she had siblings who were routinely exposed to such dangers in their daily lives. The American was of the opinion that children should never have to go through such horrible situations in a supposedly safe place like their schools, making the issue all the more important to her.

"I have brothers that go to public school and it's definitely a thought, obviously in my head and my parents' head, about what they need to do in that situation," Coco Gauff said. "I think that shouldn't be a thought that any child has to think about when going to school."

