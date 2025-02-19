  • home icon
  "Venus Williams is always hinting a comeback";"Preparing for yearly wildcard tournament" - Fans react to American's on-court training amid inactivity

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Feb 19, 2025 06:03 GMT
Venus Williams (Image via Getty)
Venus Williams may not have played a competitive match in almost a year, but her latest training photo has reignited speculation and amusement among fans. The seven-time Grand Slam champion has been largely inactive on the tour, yet she remains an active player and received wildcards into major tournaments last year.

Recently, taking to X and Instagram, Williams posted an image of her working out on the tennis court in a lavender outfit. She captioned the image:

"Lavender afternoons"
Social media wasted no time reacting to the post. For many, the post was yet another tease of a possible comeback.

"She's always hinting a comeback 💀" one fan wrote.
"Auntie Vee preparing for her yearly wildcard tournament to stay an active player 🤭" another fan wrote.
One fan was confused about her activity on tour and asked:

"You still play ? Recreational ?"

One fan joked about the number of comebacks she has made, writing:

"Making a comeback for the 100th time 😍"

Some fans expressed excitement for the 44-year-old's potential comeback.

"Coming back to save tennis omg," one fan wrote.
"Lavender tennis dreams 💜 Venus on a tennis court 😃" yet another fan wrote.
In the latter years of her career, Williams has battled inconsistency and injuries. Last year, she competed in only two events, Indian Wells and the Miami Open, both via wildcards, but suffered first-round exits in both. Despite these setbacks, she has shown no intention of retiring just yet.

"I’m not done with the racket yet" - Venus Williams vowed to continue playing as per her choice

Venus Williams at the 2024 Miami Open - Source: Getty
During an interview with the Irish News last year, Venus Williams expressed her desire to continue playing and pick and choose tournaments she wanted to play.

"I’m not done with the racket yet... At this point, it’s about picking and choosing places I want to be. Last year I really wanted to play in Miami – home – because I hadn’t played there in like five years," Venus Williams said.
"It’s nice to be in a place where I can pick and choose, but my game is always at a high level. Even if I’m not on tour, I always keep my game quite high," she added.

Williams, a trailblazer in tennis, has achieved remarkable milestones throughout her career. She has secured seven Grand Slam singles and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles alongside her sister Serena Williams, remaining undefeated in major doubles finals. Her Olympic accolades include four gold and one silver medals.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
