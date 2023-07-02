Jessica Pegula heaped praise on Venus Williams ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Williams began the year at the ASB Classic in New Zealand in January, where she defeated Katie Volynets 7-6(4), 6-2 before going down 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 to Lin Zhu. A hamstring injury kept her on the sidelines for several months after.

The American veteran recently returned to action at the Libema Open in s'-Hertogenbosch, where she lost to Celine Naef. Later, at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham, she defeated Camila Giorgi before falling to Jelena Ostapenko.

Williams has received a wildcard to compete in Wimbledon this year. She has not been in singles action at the grass Major since 2021, though she did take part in the mixed doubles last year.

At a pre-tournament press conference, Pegula was asked for her thoughts about the seven-time Grand Slam champion competing in the tournament at the age of 43. The American praised her compatriot and called her an icon of the sport.

"I think she should just do whatever she wants. Clearly that's what she's doing now. She wants to play. I think it's amazing. It's incredible that she's still competing and playing well and winning matches at this age. She's an icon of our sport. I think for her to still be out there just shows her passion and how much she loves to compete and play. I think it's amazing," she said.

"It's crazy that she's still playing very well and competing. I know she loves the grass, so I'm sure that helps," she added.

Pegula further stated that both Venus and Serena Williams always forged their own paths and praised them for doing things their own way.

"Yeah, I don't know. I have no idea what direction she's going with all of it or what is in her mind. I think she kind of always just did what she wanted her way anyway."

"To me it's all very Venus, the Williams sisters. They kind of forged their own paths. To me, yeah, it just kind of shows that she's still Venus and she's still going to do what she wants. If she wants to play, that's what she's going to do," she opined.

Venus Williams to kickstart Wimbledon 2023 campaign against Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina leads Venus Williams 3-1 in the head-to-head.

Venus Williams will get her 2023 Wimbledon Championships campaign underway with a clash against Elina Svitolina. Both players have received a wildcard to compete in this year's grass Major.

The two have not faced each other in almost four years. Svitolina heads into the match with a better head-to-head record. They first faced each other at the 2015 Italian Open, where Williams won in straight sets. Svitolina then went on to win their next three encounters, which took place at the Canadian Open and the French Open in 2017, and the US Open in 2019.

The two are scheduled to play the second match on Centre Court on Monday, July 3.

