Venus Williams attends Louis Vuitton event showcasing late designer Virgil Abroh's final collection

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams was spotted in Paris on Friday at an event where late fashion designer Virgil Abloh's final collection for Louis Vuitton was unveiled. The seven-time Grand Slam champion attended the event, which was organized to pay tribute to Abloh, along with her sister Isha Price.

Virgil Abloh was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection. He died on November 28, 2021, at the age of 41 in Chicago. Venus Williams, along with Kanye West, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and others, attended LVMH's fashion show, which was organized in memory of Abloh just two days after his death.

On Friday, Louis Vuitton organized yet another event in honor of Abloh, with 20 dancers and 67 models taking part. They also portrayed Abloh's life via an act, which Williams captured on her phone and later posted on Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote that she had come a long way to "celebrate" Abloh's life and legacy. She also highlighted that she is "inspired" by his life's story.

"His legacy goes on. I came a long way to celebrate him and his life. We all did. I am so inspired... Love you Virgil Abroh way too much. Always..." wrote Williams in her Instagram stories.

She also posted a picture of herself standing outside Abloh's home.

"In Virgil's house. This show," the American captioned the picture.

Venus Williams is not part of the Australian Open for 1st time since 2012

Venus Williams at the Italian Open 2018

Venus Williams last featured at the Chicago Women's Open, where she unfortunately suffered a leg injury. The 41-year-old called time on the rest of her 2021 season and also opted to skip the ongoing Australian Open.

This is the first time Williams is not part of the Australian Open draw since 2012. The American is a two-time runner-up at Melbourne Park, most recently reaching the final in 2017.

Venus' sister Serena also withdrew from the event due to injury, meaning the Australian Open is without either of the American sisters for the first time in 24 years.

