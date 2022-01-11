Venus Williams attends the Miami Dolphins' final match of the 2021 NFL season 

Venus Williams took to Instagram to share a video of her attending the Miami Dolphins' final match of the 2021 NFL season at Dolphins Stadium in Miami, Florida. Both Venus and her sister Serena Williams have been minority stake owners in the team since 2009.

The Miami Dolphins did not qualify for the playoffs this season, finishing third in the AFC East division. But the final matchday still gave plenty to cheer for the fans as the Dolphins completed a clean sweep over the New England Patriots for the first time since 2000.

Joe Schad @schadjoe Dolphins sweep the Patriots for the first time since 2000 Dolphins sweep the Patriots for the first time since 2000

Venus Williams' video was shot from her team's area close to the pitch. It caught the home fans wildly cheering their side on with less than two minutes left to play in the final quarter.

Screen grab from Venus' Instagram story

The seven-time Grand Slam champion added humourously that she couldn't bring her dog Harry to the event. Williams followed it up with an update a couple of hours later, confirming her reunion with Harry.

"Had to leave Harry at home," Venus captioned the story on Instagram.

Venus Williams' entrepreneurship extends far beyond the Miami Dolphins

Venus' $42 million prize money has made many dreams possible

Although born in California, Venus moved at the age of 10 to Florida to enroll at Rick Macci's tennis academy. Since then, she and Serena Williams have been lifelong Miami Dolphins fans.

In 2009, the duo became the first female African-Americans to become minority owners in the NFL when they became part-owners of the Dolphins. The former World No. 1 considered the moment as the fulfillment of a life-long dream and looked forward to the exciting games that awaited her at home.

“To have this opportunity is really where our heart is,” Venus said. “We’re South Florida girls. When we get off the road, this is where we come home to. When we come home to Dolphins games, it’s going to be exciting.”

In addition to the Dolphins, Venus Williams is the founder and CEO of V Starr Interiors, an interior design firm based in South Florida. It was Serena Williams' company of choice when she wanted to redesign her 14,500-square-foot home in Florida.

Boardroom @boardroom



—first Black woman in Open era to rank No. 1 in singles

—89 Grand Slams played: most ever (male/female)

—most Olympic medals by player (male/female)

— : $42M, 2nd all-time

—

—CEO

—part owner: Venus Williams turns 41 today.—first Black woman in Open era to rank No. 1 in singles—89 Grand Slams played: most ever (male/female)—most Olympic medals byplayer (male/female): $42M, 2nd all-time @Reebok deal at 14—CEO @VStarrInteriors —part owner: @MiamiDolphins Venus Williams turns 41 today. —first Black woman in Open era to rank No. 1 in singles—89 Grand Slams played: most ever (male/female)—most Olympic medals by 🎾 player (male/female)—💰: $42M, 2nd all-time—@Reebok deal at 14—CEO @VStarrInteriors—part owner: @MiamiDolphins https://t.co/TiA0wKP0CN

The 41-year-old also owns EleVen by Venus, a lifestyle brand whose name she derived from her personal motto of always being "better than your best."

"I was inspired by being better than your best. Be an 11/10. I’ve always been driven by this motto - whether I’m on the court or off of it," Venus said in an interview to Page Six.

Also Read Article Continues below

Venus Williams stands second among WTA players in terms of total prize money won, which has helped her entrepreneurial career. As of 2021, she is estimated to have earned more than $42 million in prize money.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra