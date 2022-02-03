Venus Williams, Billie Jean King and Madison Keys take to social media to acknowledge National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Venus Williams, Billie Jean King and Madison Keys have made a name for themselves as fierce competitors on the tennis court. Off the court, they have often donned the roles of activists, promoting a variety of worthwhile causes.

The trio continued their tradition on Wednesday on the occasion of National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD). NGWSD is widely celebrated in the United States of America in the first week of February every year to honor female athletes and the perpetual struggle for gender equality in sports.

Venus Williams took to Instagram to share the Miami Open's greetings on NGWSD, which contained a series of photos from the tournament over the years. Some of the biggest names in women's tennis, such as Ashleigh Barty, Belinda Bencic and Venus herself, were pictured in the post and hailed for their role in inspiring future generations of girls to pick up the sport.

"Breaking down barriers and inspiring future generations! Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day!" the Miami Open post was captioned.

Venus, 41, added the post to her Instagram story as a way of thanking the tournament for acknowledging her efforts. For reference, Venus is a three-time winner at the Miami Open and resides a short drive away from the fabled hardcourts of Miami Gardens, where the event is held.

Screen grab from Venus Williams' Instagram story

Billie Jean King took to Twitter to share greetings on behalf of the Women's Sports Federation (WSF), which she founded in 1974 to "advance the lives of women and girls through sport and physical activity".

The WSF conducts a virtual '5 kilometer and 50 mile' challenge, wherein users can enroll in one of the races and count their steps until the desired distance is covered.

"Help us celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day and join us for the virtual 5K and 50 Mile challenge. You can walk, jog, run, cycle, swim, ski -- whatever you want to do. Let's get out there together and be active!" King said.

The 50-mile distance is a reference to the 50th anniversary of Title IX's passage. The Amendment was passed in 1972 and prohibits any discrimination based on sex in educational programs that receive federal funding.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court has used Title IX as a basis to protect women from sexual harassment and sexual violence. Therefore, it is regarded as one of the biggest civil rights victories for women in the USA.

Madison Keys took to Twitter to wish all girls involved in the sport, be it on the court or behind the scenes, happy NGWSD. She even extended the greeting to those who were toiling away on the practice courts hoping that they could become professionals in the years to come.

"To all the girls on court, behind the scenes or working hard to become the next champion, Happy NGWSD!" Keys tweeted.

What are the causes Billie Jean King, Venus Williams and Madison Keys have promoted?

Venus Williams, like Billie Jean King, helped eradicate the gender gap in terms of prize money

Billie Jean King was one of the foremost advocates for equal pay in tennis, back when women's tennis players were paid paltry sums compared to their male counterparts. Additionally, she is also involved in pro-environmental and pro-LGBTQ causes.

Venus Williams continued from where Billie Jean King left off. She published an essay in The Times in 2006, accusing Wimbledon and Roland Garros, who were paying women less than men at the time, of "being on the wrong side of history".

A year later the organizers bowed under pressure and announced that men's and women's winners would be offered the same prize money going forward. Venus Williams ended up winning Wimbledon that year and received the same amount as the men's singles winner, Roger Federer.

Madison Keys, on the other hand, is a huge advocate for mental health. She founded her own non-profit organization, Kindness Wins, in 2000. The platform spreads positivity on the internet by sharing stories of random acts of kindness, and creates grants to fund similar programs around the globe.

Edited by Arvind Sriram