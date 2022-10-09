Adorable scene: Venus Williams bonds with Serena Williams' daughter Olympia while holidaying in Mexico

Venus Williams has been having some fun with her niece and Serena Williams' daughter Olympia during their holiday in Mexico. The Williams sisters have been vacationing in Mexico over the last few days and their sister Isha has also joined them.

Venus Williams posed for a picture with Olympia and Isha, and even posted an adorable video of the 5-year-old getting scared by a coati while eating French fries.

Venus Williams with her niece Olympia and sister Isha

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia

Earlier this year, Olympia's skills on the tennis court alongside her mother Serena Williams reminded Venus of their mother Oracene Price.

"This is Oracene all over again," commented Williams on a video of Olympia playing a backhand, posted on the young one's Instagram account.

Olympia and Venus Williams were among those extending their support from the stands to Serena Williams during her memorable 2022 US Open campaign. The 23-time Grand Slam champion retired from the sport after her third-round loss at Flushing Meadows and received an emotional farewell.

She has been spending some quality time with family since then and attending various events around the world.

Meanwhile, Venus has not played on tour since losing in the opening round of the US Open to Alison Van Uytvanck.

"Serena has taught me so much" - Venus Williams

2022 US Open - Day 4

Venus Williams recently shed some more light on her wonderful relationship with her sister Serena Williams. Venus was the first of the sisters to pick up a tennis racquet at a young age and Serena followed in her footsteps. But Venus feels she has learned a lot from watching her younger sister and being around her, calling her "the greatest ever."

“Serena has taught me so much and there’s so much you can learn just from being around greatness and that’s what she is – the greatest ever,” Williams said during a recent interview with Glamour UK.

The 41-year-old further expressed that she often gets motivated by watching her sister do well.

“It’s more of a motivation and when I see her doing great, it’s my success. It’s also motivating for me and lets me know I also can do that, and that’s how you have to look at other people’s success," she added.

In one of the most emotional moments during Serena Williams' farewell speech after her final career match, she thanked her older sister for her contribution towards her career, stating that "without Venus there would be no Serena."

