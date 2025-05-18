Venus Williams' boyfriend Andrea Preti makes loyalties clear on who he supports between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Venus Williams' boyfriend, Andrea Preti, picked Jannik Sinner as his pick for the match as he took on Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Italian Open. Although the match ended in defeat for the Italian, he still showed great character throughout.

Alcaraz held Sinner off from the tiebreak of the first set, gradually gaining control of the match, and went on to dismantle him in straight sets. The crowd, however, showered the Italian with love, chanting "ole, ole, ole Sinner" to acknowledge the player for his notable performances throughout the tournament, his first after coming from a three-month-long ban.

Williams' actor-producer boyfriend too showed his loyalty towards Sinner as he took to his Instagram story to post pictures of the 23-year-old while catching the live action from the courtside at the Foro Italico.

"Forza Sinner," he wrote in one of the stories.

Screenshots via @andreapreti88 on Instagram dated 18 May, 2025.

Preti is an Italian himself has been closely following the Italian Open and takes great interest in the sport. The duo confirmed their relationship during this year's Milan Fashion Week.

Both Jannik Sinner and Venus Williams were correlated by the President of the Italian Tennis Federation last year, in terms of their similar playing styles.

Italian Tennis Federation President sees a bit of Venus Williams in Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Italian Open- Source: Getty

While talking about his early impression of Jannik Sinner, Italian Tennis Federation's President Angelo Binaghi explained why he felt he noticed an uncanny resemblance to Venus Williams in Jannik Sinner's playing style.

He explained during an interview with La Nuova Sardegna last year that in the early days of observing Sinner, it felt like he had certain weaknesses in his game that he needed to work on.

"He reminded me a bit of Venus Williams: incredible potential, but athletic difficulties to cover the court. Then, Sinner's tenacity and determination designed a complete player, without weak points. At this point, he is a rocket in his movements, he has improved his serve and he also knows how to be incisive at the net," he said.

The president also spoke on how he noticed particular weaknesses with young Sinner, but he has been able to work on them and become the champion that he is today.

"I was impressed by his education and simplicity. On the court you could already see his enormous value, from a technical point of view he was of the highest level. But he still had to make up for some physical deficiencies, he was a little immature," he added.

The Italian will again be seen in action at this year's French Open, the main draws of which will commence from May 25 onwards.

