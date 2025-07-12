Venus Williams’ boyfriend Andrea Preti shows support for American's tennis comeback by sharing post about Citi Open wildcard

Venus Williams has not touched the tennis court since the Miami Open in March 2024. Her last professional win came in the Cincinnati Open in August 2023. Now, she's heading back to the court, and her boyfriend Andrea Preti is giving her his full support.

Preti, who has been linked to the seven-time Grand Slam champion, recently took to Instagram to celebrate the announcement of her participation as a wildcard in the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open, running from July 19-27. The Italian model and actor reposted a graphic on his Instagram story that reads:

“VENUS IS COMING TO DC!”

The graphic shows Williams looking focused with a tennis racquet, with the Capitol Dome looming behind her. It will be her first appearance in DC since 2022.

Andrea Preti's Instagram story

Venus Williams gets into a relationship with Andrea Preti

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti were first photographed in July 2024 vacationing along Italy’s Amalfi Coast in Nerano. Fast forward to February this year, Williams was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left finger, fueling engagement speculations about the two.

The couple appeared together at Milan Fashion Week, confirming the rumors. Multiple outlets reported that Venus and Andrea are engaged and planning a wedding this fall.

At Milan’s Dsquared2 fashion show, Venus donned a chic pink suit and simple ring alongside Preti in sleek black. Preti was also captured cheering Williams during a practice session in Rome.

Before Preti, Williams previously dated model Elio Pis in 2012 and Nicholas Hammond in 2017 (they separated in 2019).

"I think it’s really easy to get stuck in a single life and sometimes – at least for me – harder to get out of a single life," she had told Glamour UK.

Venus Williams added that she embraces being single and doesn't want to rush into a relationship during the same interview.

"This is how I work and function, and I’m okay with it," Williams said. "When life changes, you’ve got to know when to change. You can’t hold on to either a relationship or the singleness. You have to be able to move at the time – and even if you don’t want to or aren’t ready, you’ve just got to go with it."

It seems she has found love again with Andrea Preti.

