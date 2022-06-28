Venus Williams breathlessly awaits Serena Williams' first match after a year-long layoff

It has been 364 days since Serena Williams last competed in a singles match, and the wait is finally over. The American legend will return to the court on Tuesday to face Harmony Tan of France in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

On June 29, 2021, Williams was in action in the opening round against the Belarusian player Aliaksandra Sasnovich when she injured her leg and left the court in tears. When Wimbledon made the entry list public for this year's edition, Williams' name was nowhere to be found. However, a couple of weeks ago, the 23-time Grand Slam champion announced her return to Wimbledon as a wildcard.

As the 40-year-old returns to Centre Court today, it's not just fans, but even her sister and five-time Wimbledon winner Venus Williams, who can't keep calm.

"Can't wait to support @serenawilliams tomorrow!!! Who's with me?" Venus Williams wrote on her Instagram story.

Serena Williams is unseeded this year

As a result of her year-long layoff, Serena Williams has slipped to 1,204 in the WTA rankings and hence enters the grasscourt Major unseeded. She will take on World No. 115 Tan, who will play her first-ever main draw match at SW19. If Williams continues advancing further, she could face the likes of Coco Gauff in the fourth round, Simona Halep in the quarterfinals, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals, and her doubles partner Ons Jabeur in the summit clash.

Serena Williams "I didn't retire. I just needed to heal physically, mentally. I am more prepared than I thought I would be." Serena Williams https://t.co/fwGmPzs4Sh

The only player with more Major titles than Williams is Australia's Margaret Court (24). A successful campaign in London will put the American icon on equal footing with Court as the two players with the most Grand Slams. Williams' last Major triumph came at the 2017 Australian Open, making these past five years the longest period of her career without a Grand Slam title. She has lost four finals since then.

Serena Williams meets Rafael Nadal at practice

As Serena Williams was leaving the courts after finishing her practice yesterday, she stopped and spoke briefly with Rafael Nadal, who was about to begin his practice. Williams congratulated the Spaniard for his achievements this year. The only time both players were victorious at SW19 was in 2010.

He asked how she’s doing and she said congrats for everything. Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams stopped to say hi as Serena left her practice court and Rafa went to his.He asked how she’s doing and she said congrats for everything. #Wimbledon Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams stopped to say hi as Serena left her practice court and Rafa went to his.He asked how she’s doing and she said congrats for everything. #Wimbledon https://t.co/znIuldJuzz

Even at a press conference in London recently, the American showered praise on the 22-time Grand Slam champion for winning two Majors this year.

"He’s done a lot in 2022. He’s been busy. I’ve always been a Rafa fan. I named my dog after him. I am always rooting for Rafa. He’s been really inspiring in everything he’s done this year and he has a lot more to do," Williams said.

