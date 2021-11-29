Venus Williams calls Saniyya Sidney "kind of perfect as me" in King Richard, the young actor responds

Serena and Venus Williams have had a busy few weeks leading up to the release King Richard -- a film based on the role their father played in their careers. The legendary duo have attended the premiere and a series of promotional events for the film, which hit the screens on November 19.

The film, told from the perspective of their father Richard, focuses on the duo's formative years. Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton's portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams has earned them plenty of praise from all corners.

Venus Williams, for her part, seems to agree with the assessment. The seven-time Grand Slam champion recently took to social media to express her delight at the film's cast.

Williams shared an old photograph of her from when she was 10 years old, putting it up next to a picture of Sidney holding a racket from one of the scenes in King Richard.

The former World No. 1 described Sidney as "kind of perfect" for the role of her 14-year-old self, before complementing the young actress's on-court skills as well.

"Me at age 10 in Compton California. Saniyya Sidney as me in 'King Richard' film. She’s kind of perfect as me, and is a good tennis player as well," Venus Williams wrote on her Instagram post.

'King Richard' focuses on the Serena (R) and Venus Williams' formative years.

The 15-year-old Saniyya Sidney, for her part, was ecstatic with Venus' evaluation of her performance. The youngster reshared a screenshot of the 41-year-old's original post on her own Instagram handle, thanking the tennis legend for her appreciation.

Sidney wrote that she felt honored to have portrayed her childhood "hero" on screen, while also calling the tennis legend a part of her "family".

"You have always been my hero. Now it’s my honor to call you my family. #kingrichard," Sidney wrote.

"You are the best": Serena Williams gushes over sister Venus on social media

Serena (R) and Venus Williams during the women's doubles finasl of the 1999 US Open.

Saniyya Sidney was not the only one to take notice of Venus' latest social media post. Venus' sister Serena Williams also jumped into the conversation, sending a reply in the comments section.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Serena, who recently credited her older sister for "opening the doors" for young African-American girls through her path-breaking career, reiterated her respect for Venus, describing her as "the best".

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya