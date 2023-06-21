Venus Williams' former coach Rick Macci was delighted to witness the 43-year-old's joy after defeating Camila Giorgi in the first round of the 2023 Birmingham Classic on Monday.

Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, was sidelined for over six months owing to a hamstring injury. She suffered a disappointing first-round exit on her return to the tour at the Libema Open last week. However, she put up a resolute fight to prevail over Giorgi 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(8) in Birmingham.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Macci stated that witnessing Williams' joy and satisfaction after her win made his day.

"What I really liked is the joy and satisfaction and that smile of her winning that match, that just shows you how much she loves to play and what a great champion she is. That made my day watching that joy, that she got out winning the match," said Macci.

Reflecting on Williams' longevity on the tour, Macci said that it depends on the former World No. 1's fitness and desire.

"I think, how long she plays depends... if she can stay injury free, [whether] she loves to play and if she feels she can be pretty competitive," he continued.

Macci further hailed the five-time Wimbledon champion, labelling her as one of the greatest grasscourt players ever.

"She's one of the greatest grasscourt players ever. Even at 43, she still has that big serve movement, maybe half a step slow. But, she has the confidence [of a] street fighter and is just an amazing champion," he opined.

Apart from Venus Williams, Rick Macci has coached many other players, including Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick, and Sofia Kenin.

"It was really hard to control my emotions" - Venus Williams on her leg pain during her match against Camila Giorgi

Venus Williams at the 2023 Birmingham Classic

Venus Williams played a major part of the match against Camila Giorgi with leg pain after falling to the ground during the opening set.

During her on-court interview, the American stated that she could hardly control her emotions after having felt a severe pain in her leg.

"I got to a great start, my leg started hurting in the third game, I was like, 'Oh no, not this.' It was really hard to control my emotions to be honest and eventually I just acclimatized to what I was going through and tried to ignore it. I couldn't move as well as I wanted but I tried to hit every ball that I could," she said.

Williams will next face second seed Jelena Ostapenko in the second round on Thursday, June 22.

