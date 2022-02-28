Venus Williams dazzles on the red carpet as her father's biopic King Richard wins big at SAG Awards

Venus Williams was sighted at her stylish best at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday, where her father's biopic, King Richard, was in the running for awards in multiple categories. Hollywood icon Will Smith went on to bag Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the film.

Williams wowed the gathering in a white thigh-high slit gown from Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and a chic pair of heels from Stuart Weitzman. She had her hair brushed to the back and completed her look with some elegant pieces of jewelry from Italian luxury brand Gismondi 1754.

In an Instagram post, the tennis great admitted to feeling like a "goddess" in her white and silver ensemble.

"I really feel like a goddess atm [at the moment]! Celebrating my dad and my family for @sagawards @kingrichardfilm Thank you to my glam team ahhhh!," Venus Williams wrote in the caption.

While speaking to People magazine at the event, the seven-time Grand Slam champion said that King Richard allowed viewers to catch a glimpse of her childhood and that she was delighted to share her "family's story" on screen.

"All these moments, before I became a professional tennis player, I hadn't shared with anyone," Venus Williams said. "It's amazing to share my family's story and ofcourse my dad, who changed the sport and my mom as well."

She proceeded to heap praise on Will Smith for portraying her father's personality to perfection.

"It was about getting the fire, because my dad is intense but also his really loving side too. So he captured both of those pretty well," Williams said of Will Smith.

People @people @Venuseswilliams Says There Could Be a Sequel to King Richard: "We’re Really Trying to Work On It" #SAGAwards .@Venuseswilliams Says There Could Be a Sequel to King Richard: "We’re Really Trying to Work On It" #SAGAwards https://t.co/capwjV559H

King Richard, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, hit American theaters in November last year and has since received considerable critical acclaim. With Venus and Serena Williams as executive producers, the film is bidding for six awards, including Best Picture, at the upcoming Oscars.

Uncertainty grows over Venus Williams' return to tennis

Venus Williams catching some tennis action at the 2022 Delray Beach Open

Venus Williams was last seen in action at the Chicago Women's Open in August last year and is yet to confirm her schedule for the 2022 season. The former World No. 1 even skipped the first Grand Slam of the year in Australia and is currently down to No. 470 in the WTA rankings.

She did, however, catch some live tennis action at the Delray Beach Open earlier this month. Williams was frequently seen in the stands during American player Reilly Opelka and Bulgarian pro Grigor Dimitrov's matches. She was also accompanied by coach Eric Hechtman and sister Serena. Her date of return to the tour remains unknown.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan