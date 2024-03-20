"Venus Williams has earned the right to do whatever she wants" - Caroline Wozniacki on legend's 'wild card' presence after Miami Open exit

Former World No. 1s Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki posted contrasting results on the opening day of the Miami Open.

While Wozniacki was a 6-1, 6-4 winner over Clara Burel, Williams’ campaign came to an early end after she bowed out to Diana Shnaider in straight sets (6-3, 6-3).

The American’s early exit, however, did not stop her colleague from heaping praise on her. On being asked about Williams’ “wild card” presence in the women’s draw during her post-match press conference, Wozniacki said it was “amazing” to see the 43-year-old still out there competing.

The Dane went on to add that Williams’ long list of accomplishments has made her a legend of the sport and she has earned the right to play on for as long as she likes.

"I think it's amazing to see Venus Williams still out there," Caroline Wozniacki said. "I mean, she's 43 years old. She's a legend of the game. She's won so much."

"Really she's earned the right to do whatever she wants to do. If she wants to play another 10 years, that's great. If she wants to never play again, that's also great," she added.

Notably, Williams has only played two matches this season after having been sidelined with an injury. She had also lost in the opening round at Indian Wells.

Wozniacki, who also returned to the sport albeit after a much longer break that saw her give birth to two children, had reached the quarterfinals at the same tournament before retiring from the match against Iga Swiatek.

"It's not easy" - Caroline Wozniacki hails Venus Williams for staying competitive against much younger opponents

Venus Williams at the Miami Open.

Caroline Wozniacki took particular note of Venus Williams’ willingness to take on fitter and younger opponents, dubbing it “inspiring”.

The Dane highlighted that players need to work really hard to stay fit and meet the demands of the highly competitive tennis circuit.

"I think it's just an inspiration to see her playing and fit out there competing against all these youngsters," Caroline Wozniacki said, via the aforementioned source. "It's not easy. It takes a lot of hard work behind the scenes and practice and taking care of your body."

The former World No. 1 circled back to Williams' love for the sport, saying she should allowed to take the call on when she chooses to hang up her racket.

"I think it's always great to see her, see her in the draw. She obviously still loves playing," the Dane said. "I think as long as she wants to play, I'm all for her playing where she wants and when she wants."

Williams, now ranked 457th on the tour, has 49 singles titles to her name, including seven Grand Slams.

