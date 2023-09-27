Venus Williams effortlessly flaunts her style in a Lacoste jacket inspired by the company's 1934 original

Venus Williams recently captivated fans in a Lacoste jacket inspired by the company's 1934 original, showcasing the French clothing and sportswear brand's timeless style.

In her Wednesday Instagram story, the American tennis icon posted a photo of herself standing next to an original white Lacoste jacket from 1934 displayed in a glass case. She was wearing an identical Lacoste jacket, perfectly sized for her, in what seemed to be a museum setting.

"OG jacket 1934, Me 2023," she captioned the picture.

Venus Williams Stuns in Lacoste Jacket

The 43-year-old last appeared on the tennis court at the 2023 US Open, where she faced a first-round defeat at the hands of Belgium's Greet Minnen. This match marked her 100th match appearance in the tournament, spanning across 24 editions.

The elder Williams has clinched 49 WTA singles titles, including two victorious campaigns at the US Open, and an additional 22 doubles titles in her illustrious career so far.

Venus Williams and Lacoste partnership

In 2022, Venus Williams entered into a global partnershup with Lacoste. During her initial year with Lacoste, she prominently sported the brand's fresh unisex collections, including a range of clothing items like coats, dresses, shirts, accessories, and more.

It's worth noting that Venus had previously secured a groundbreaking deal with Reebok in 2000, valued at $40 million, and subsequently collaborated with Ralph Lauren. In addition to her brand partnerships, she ventured into the world of fashion herself, launching her own fashion-forward activewear brand known as EleVen in 2006.

In an interview following her appointment as a global ambassador for Lacoste, she shared her long-standing admiration for the fashion brand.

"I am a long-time fan of Lacoste and have always been inspired by the brand’s innovative style beyond its tennis roots," Venus Williams said.

Venus Williams commended Lacoste's creative director, Louise Trotter, for her visionary and ever-evolving work, expressing her thrill to be the face of Lacoste's 'new silhouette' alongside her.

"Louise Trotter is such a visionary, and the work she has done as creative director of the House is forward-thinking, inspired, and constantly evolving. I am thrilled to be working alongside her as the face of Lacoste’s new silhouette," she added.

Venus Williams, with career earnings totaling an impressive $42,513,897, holds the second spot on the list of all-time career earnings in the WTA, trailing only her sister Serena Williams. In 2019, she was the 10th highest-paid female athlete globally, amassing $5.9 million in earnings, of which $5 million came from endorsements.

