Venus Williams' fiancé Andrea Preti beams with pride despite American's heartbreaking end to Citi DC Open 2025 comeback

After 16 months, Venus Williams made a stunning return to the tennis court at the age of 45 in Washington. She participated in the Mubadala Citi DC Open and has now been eliminated from both the doubles and singles events.

On Thursday, Williams went down in the second round after Magdalena Frech defeated her in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2. Throughout the tournament, Williams was well supported by her fiancé, Andrea Peti. After the match, Andrea reshared a post from Tennis Channel, which captured Williams' reaction after her match. He commemorates the moment with a one-word reaction:

"Proud."

Andrea's Instagram story

Williams previously became the second-oldest woman after Martina Navratilova to win a WTA match. She achieved that feat after she defeated Peyton Stearns in the first round. In the doubles, Williams, who paired with fellow American Hailey Baptiste, went down in the second round against the pairing of Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai.

Venus Williams reveals her engagement with Andrea Preti right after the win

After winning her comeback match at the DC Open by defeating Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 in the first round, Venus Williams revealed that she is engaged to Andrea Preti, who is an actor by profession. During her on-court interview with Rennae Stubbs, Williams confirmed the news that many fans had been speculating.

“Yes, my fiance is here, and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” Williams said. “There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. ... He encouraged me to get through this, and it’s wonderful [for him] to be here. He’s never seen me play.”

“Tennis is a game," she added. "It’s our life. It’s literally our obsession. ... But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter if your health is not there. So it definitely put it in perspective for me and maybe made it easier to make the decision to maybe come back out here and maybe play even freer.”

Preti was present in the stands during Venus Williams’ first-round singles victory over Stearns on July 22. He is a 37-year-old model and Italian-Danish actor. He has been a steady presence in Williams’ life since they were first linked in mid-2024.

