Venus Williams' fiancé and actor Andrea Preti recently offered an adorable glimpse of his mother, Gio, on a boat, cuddling her furry companion near the open waters of Sant'Angelo Dischia, a small village within the commune of Serrara Fontana. The dog is of Williams, whose full name is Harold Reginald.
On Tuesday, Preti captured her mother traveling in a boat with Harry in her arms. She was wearing a black outfit, sunglasses and a watch. The poodle seems to be resting in comfort in her arms as both enjoy the scenic view that comes along with their boat ride.
"Mama and King Harry," Preti wrote in his Instagram story.
Venus Williams' fiancée, Andrea Preti, was born to Gio on July 28, 1988, in Copenhagen, Denmark. He has become an actor, model, and filmmaker and his family has played an important role in introducing him to the fashion industry. His career began as a model, walking runways in Milan, Paris, and other major cities. He has been engaged to Williams since July.
How Venus Williams came to adopt dog Harry?
Venus Williams' dog, Harry, is quite the senior now, as he has been a companion of the American tennis star for around 16 years. During an exclusive interview with People, Williams described the relationship with her furry companion.
"I'm a passionate pet owner, and my dog is my life," Williams tells PEOPLE. "He is the focus of my life. I love the little guy ... We've been together 16 years, and he's doing quite great. And one of the reasons why I credit him doing so well is because of his food and what I feed him."
Further in the interview, Williams recalled how she came to adopt Harry. Williams, who had no plans to adopt a dog, saw Harry and felt a connection with him. Her sister, Serena Williams, advised her to bring it home.
"I had not planned on getting a dog," Williams said. "And I just saw this dog one day, and I called my sister and said, 'What should I do? I like this dog.' And she said, 'Get him. I love him already.' And so it was the best decision and best advice I ever got."
Harry is very much part of Williams' daily life. He travels with her, goes to work with her, and even goes to the gym. For Venus, Harry is "the focus of her life."
Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas