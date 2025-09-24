Venus Williams' fiancé Andrea Preti captures adorable moment of his mother Gio cuddling American's dog during scenic boat ride

Venus Williams' fiancé and actor Andrea Preti recently offered an adorable glimpse of his mother, Gio, on a boat, cuddling her furry companion near the open waters of Sant'Angelo Dischia, a small village within the commune of Serrara Fontana. The dog is of Williams, whose full name is Harold Reginald.

Ad

On Tuesday, Preti captured her mother traveling in a boat with Harry in her arms. She was wearing a black outfit, sunglasses and a watch. The poodle seems to be resting in comfort in her arms as both enjoy the scenic view that comes along with their boat ride.

"Mama and King Harry," Preti wrote in his Instagram story.

Andrea Preti's Instagram story

Venus Williams' fiancée, Andrea Preti, was born to Gio on July 28, 1988, in Copenhagen, Denmark. He has become an actor, model, and filmmaker and his family has played an important role in introducing him to the fashion industry. His career began as a model, walking runways in Milan, Paris, and other major cities. He has been engaged to Williams since July.

Ad

Trending

How Venus Williams came to adopt dog Harry?

Venus Williams' dog, Harry, is quite the senior now, as he has been a companion of the American tennis star for around 16 years. During an exclusive interview with People, Williams described the relationship with her furry companion.

"I'm a passionate pet owner, and my dog is my life," Williams tells PEOPLE. "He is the focus of my life. I love the little guy ... We've been together 16 years, and he's doing quite great. And one of the reasons why I credit him doing so well is because of his food and what I feed him."

Ad

Further in the interview, Williams recalled how she came to adopt Harry. Williams, who had no plans to adopt a dog, saw Harry and felt a connection with him. Her sister, Serena Williams, advised her to bring it home.

"I had not planned on getting a dog," Williams said. "And I just saw this dog one day, and I called my sister and said, 'What should I do? I like this dog.' And she said, 'Get him. I love him already.' And so it was the best decision and best advice I ever got."

Harry is very much part of Williams' daily life. He travels with her, goes to work with her, and even goes to the gym. For Venus, Harry is "the focus of her life."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas