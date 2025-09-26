Venus Williams' fiancé Andrea Preti sends a message to sister Serena Williams as American oozes style with chic black suit in NYC

Venus Williams' fiancé, Andrea Preti, recently reacted to Serena Williams' photodump from her appearance at Nike x SKIMS launch party held in New York City. On Thursday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion dropped photos from the event at Four Twenty Five, a Jean-Georges Restaurant.Williams arrived at the event, wearing a black tailored blazer over a leopard-print top. She pairs this with fitted black pants. On her feet, she’s wearing black pointed-toe heels. She styled her hair blonde in loose curls falling over.&quot;Nike gave me the wings, SKIMS gave me the fit — together, they gave us a moment. #NikeSkims&quot; Williams captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section, her sister's fiancé, Andrea Preti, commented with fire emojis:&quot;Sister🔥🔥🔥&quot;Comments sectionAt the event, Serena Williams met with her longtime friend Kim Kardashian, who is the founder of SKIMS. Kardashian wore a blueberry-gray athleisure look that played like a catsuit at the launch dinner. Even Khloe Kardashian was present at the event as the three of them posed together.(L-R) Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams and Khloé Kardashian attend the NikeSKIMS Launch Dinner at Four Twenty Five on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SKIMS) - Source: GettySerena Williams was busy for wedding planning of sister Venus WilliamsVenus Williams and Andre Preti have been romantically linked since mid-2024. Williams confirmed her engagement in July 2025 during a post-match interview at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.During an exclusive interview with People earlier this month, Serena Williams said that she was in constant touch with Venus before the couple's wedding. She said:&quot;We talk every day now because we have so much going on. Well, let me rephrase that. Venus has so much planning that she's doing that I'm just talking to her all the time.&quot;Serena recalled assisting Venus in selecting from 14 different hairstyle options and compiled them into a PDF.&quot;She wanted literally 14 hairstyles -- and she was like, 'What do you think'?&quot; Serena added. &quot;So she sent me her options and within 30 minutes I had them not only done, but in a PDF file what hairstyle looked best on everyone.&quot;So I pulled out my computer because I work in [venture capital] and you just got to get things done.&quot;According to El País, on Sept. 19, Venus Williams tied the knot with Andrea Preti at the Punta Imperatore lighthouse in Italy. However, the couple is yet to confirm the same.