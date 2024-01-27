Venus Williams fondly looks back at sister Serena Williams' 2009 Australian Open and Wimbledon Championships triumphs

Venus Williams recently reminisced about her younger sister Serena’s 2009 season when she won the Australian Open as well as the Wimbledon Championships. She ended the year as an 11-time Grand Slam champion.

Serena Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time and the most successful in the Open Era (since 1968). She won 23 Major singles titles, surpassing the previous mark of 22 held by Steffi Graf. Serena has also won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with Venus and two mixed doubles titles with Max Mirnyi.

One of Serena’s most memorable Grand Slam victories came at the 2009 Wimbledon Championships when she defeated Venus 7-6(3), 6-2 in the final. It was her third Wimbledon title and her 11th Grand Slam singles title overall.

In the same tournament, Serena partnered with Venus in doubles to beat Samantha Stosur and Rennae Stubbs 7-6(4), 6-4 in the final. The William sisters won six Wimbledon doubles titles together, the most by any pair in the Open Era.

The official Olympics Instagram account recently shared a flashback series that featured iconic moments in sports from 2009. These included Usain Bolt creating the 100m world record with a timing of 9.58 seconds, Serena Williams winning her 11th Grand Slam title, and Roger Federer winning his only French Open to complete his career Grand Slam.

Additionally, it featured Cristiano Ronaldo making his official debut for Real Madrid, Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol winning their first of two NBA titles together, and Japan winning their second consecutive World Baseball Classic.

Venus shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Go Sis!"

Venus Williams on Instagram

A look into Venus Williams' 2009 season highlights

Serena Williams (Left) and Venus Williams (Right) at the 2022 US Open

Venus Williams had a decent 2009 season, winning two singles titles in Dubai and Acapulco, where she triumphed in straight sets over Virginie Razzano and Flavia Pennetta, respectively.

The American also reached the final of the Wimbledon Championships, Stanford Open, and WTA Finals, ending her year as the World No. 6. Additionally, she reached the semifinals at the Sony Ericsson Open in Florida and the Italian Open in Rome.

Venus also teamed up with her sister Serena to win four doubles titles in 2009, at the Australian Open, Wimbledon Championships, Stanford Open, and the US Open, finishing the year as the World No. 3 doubles team.

