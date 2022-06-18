Venus Williams gets birthday wishes from Billie Jean King and fans as she turns 42

Venus Williams celebrated her 42nd birthday on Friday and was showered with birthday wishes on her special day, including one from tennis legend Billie Jean King.

The 78-year-old King, who began the fight for equality between men and women on tour and champion gender equality, took to Twitter to wish on her birthday and highlight Venus Williams and her career.

"It’s Venus Williams’ special day! The first Black woman in the Open Era to rank No. 1 in singles, Venus has played in 89 Grand Slams, the most ever by any player. This photo from 2008 shows her after winning the WTA Tour Championships."

Three years ago, Williams honored King in a panel of women in sports saying, "I have a job because of this woman."

King founded the Women's Tennis Association in 1973, a result of her fight for disparity in prize money as well as the lack of playing opportunities for women.

Williams and King are both former World No. 1s. But they share one more thing in common: their advocacy for equal pay for women's players. Just as King was instrumental in the US Open's move to offer equal prize money for men and women in 1973, Williams also did her part for equal pay in Slams.

Venus Williams poses with Billie Jean King in the 2008 WTA Championships

In 2005, a day before playing in the final at Wimbledon, she addressed the Grand Slam Board as she lobbied for equal pay for the Wimbledon and French Open. Both Majors eventually heeded the call.

When Williams raised her fourth singles trophy at the All England Club in 2007, she became the first female Wimbledon champion to receive the same pay as her male counterpart.

"Venus, in particular, helped us get equal prize money in the majors. She was amazing. She really got Wimbledon to make the big step," said King in an interview with the Associated Press in 2018.

Venus Williams receives outpouring of love from fans on birthday

Venus Williams in last year's Wimbledon

Venus Williams will miss this year's Wimbledon Championships. As the five-time champion celebrated her birthday, fans were quick to show their love for the elder Williams as they referenced some of her best moments in the tournament.

One fan wrote, "Venus' 2005 Wimbledon victory was truly iconic!! Happy Birthday Queen"

"Happy Birthday Queen Vee!! Wimbledon was 'Williams' for many years. I have enjoyed watching you blossom from the 17 yr. old with beads and braces," another fan posted.

One shared a photo with Williams in the 1998 edition of Wimbledon, saying, "Happy birthday! A pic from Wimbledon 1998. You will be missed at Wimbledon this year!"

Another said, "Happy Birthday!! Not playing Wimbledon is a tough pill to swallow but I know you'll bounce back and overcome every obstacle like you always do! Hope you have a great day and I hope to see you back on tour soon!!"

The tournament also posted a greeting for Williams, including a video of her trademark twirl as she celebrated her victories.

"The trademark twirl Our five-time champion, Venus Williams, celebrates her birthday today," the tweet read.

