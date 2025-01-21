Venus Williams gives a peek into a day in her life as a dog mom: "He kept shaking water on me!"

Venus Williams has offered a glimpse into her life as a dog mom while giving her Havanese pup, "King" Harold, a bath in the sink. He has been by her side for over 17 years.

Williams took to Instagram to share a series of adorable moments with Harold. In the first story, she washes him in the sink and applies bath products. She later posted a cute photo of him mid-bath. In her final post, the 44-year-old showed off her new outfit, revealing that he had shaken off a lot of water on her, prompting her to change.

Screengrabs of Venus Williams' Instagram story (@venuswilliams)

Williams was recently on a vacation in the Bahamas with actor-producer Andre Preti. She called him "the best company" in one of her Instagram posts.

Later, the seven-time Grand Slam champion shared images of her on the tennis court. She has not yet officially retired from the sport and continues to train in anticipation of a comeback on tour.

Moreover, Williams had also debuted a sleek new straight-hair look while bidding adieu to her braids. However, in her posts with her dog Harold, she seems to have switched back to her braids.

Venus Williams on the special bond she shares with her dog Harold

Venus Williams with her dog Harold in Rome in 2008 - Source: Getty

In an interview with PEOPLE in March 2023, Venus Williams revealed she had had Harold for 16 years. She also called him the "focus" of her life.

"I'm a passionate pet owner, and my dog is my life," Williams said. "He is the focus of my life. I love the little guy. We've been together 16 years, and he's doing quite great. And one of the reasons why I credit him doing so well is because of his food and what I feed him."

Williams also opened up about her sister Serena's role in getting Harold.

"I had not planned on getting a dog," Venus Williams said. "And I just saw this dog one day, and I called my sister and said, 'What should I do? I like this dog.' And she said, 'Get him. I love him already.' And so it was the best decision and best advice I ever got."

Williams played just two events in 2024 and has yet to announce a comeback tournament for 2025. However, her return to the game remains a possibility.

