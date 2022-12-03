Venus Williams hints of return to tennis in 2023 amidst retirement speculation

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams' uncertain break from tennis since the 2022 US Open led fans to speculate if she had silently retired from the sport. However, she has put an end to those rumors by suggesting her possible return to action soon.

The 42-year-old has been seen focusing more on her business ventures lately, having stayed away from tennis in early September. This, in effect, strengthened retirement suspicions in the minds of tennis fans.

In a recent video on her YouTube channel, the seven-time Grand Slam champion revealed her plans for the future. Williams stated that she would like to play again and that she would soon let the fans know "exactly when" her return would be.

"A lot of people have been asking me... 'are you gonna play again?' I love tennis and I would like to play again and I will let you know exactly when," she stated.

Venus Williams conveyed that she took to the practice courts right after her disappointing women's doubles first-round defeat at the 2022 US Open.

"I've been honestly hitting the court a lot and let me tell you when I hit the court... right after the doubles match that we played at the US Open. I immediately booked the court the next day and I went to every single practice in New York. I hit indoors and I've been hitting ever since," Williams asserted.

"I've been working on slicing" - Venus Williams on preparing for her return to action

Venus Williams in action at the 2022 US Open

Venus Williams hopes to make her return to tennis eventful as she has been working hard on different shots lately. She hopes to better her forehand and serve particularly as she considers those "the most important shots" in tennis.

"I've been actually working a lot of things, mainly, my forehand. Probably one of the most important shots. My serve, THE MOST IMPORTANT SHOT in tennis is your serve. So folks, if you're a tennis player, get a good serve, get a big serve," Williams said.

The five-time Wimbledon champion stated that she rarely pulled out sliced shots during her prime days and that she improved the record drastically of late owing to relentless practice sessions.

"I've been working on slicing. I sliced like once per year in a match and I played a point yesterday and sliced about four times. It was a world record for me, not for anybody else," she joked.

