Venus Williams: I love learning and I love teaching, I love that moment when people's eyes light up

Venus Williams, in a recent interview with American business magazine Inc., spoke on a range of topics, including her interest in business and her take on mentoring young people — both on and off the tennis court.

Speaking on the possibility of her ever coaching the next generation of tennis players, Williams said that having been a professional, she had a fair understanding of what both coaching and being coached entailed.

The American was quick to add that she loved teaching tennis and seeing youngsters' eyes "light up" on seeing themselves do well.

"I love learning, and I love teaching. Believe it or not, I love teaching beginner's tennis. I love that moment when people's eyes light up and they think, 'Oh, I get it now!' You just have to be coachable," Williams said.

"I'm obsessed with all things digital" - Venus Williams

Venus Williams spoke about her interest in the digital space.

Shifting the focus to her interest in the digital space, Venus Williams said she was "obsessed" with the space, adding that it allowed business owners to find out what people like in real time.

"I honestly love digital plays. There may be a time when brick-and-mortar is necessary, but right now I'm obsessed with all things digital, even on our own platform. It's exciting to see, in real time, what people like, what they don't like... to be able to instantly adapt and respond," she said.

"Early on. I thought certain people knew better, since they had more experience. So I went with their advice. But I've realized I have a better sense of my own brands," she added.

Speaking about her managerial skills, the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion said she considered herself more of a "leader" than a "manager" and that the former role mattered more to the team.

"I do think I've become a better manager. But I'm still more of a leader than manager, because playing that role matters more to my team. As a professional athlete, there's only so much of me to go around. I need people who can join me, hand in hand, and not just be told what to do," she stated.

"That's my worst skill. I'm not good at asking for things, and I don't know if I ever will be. I haven't done the work to gain confidence in that area, mostly because I've passed it on to other people so often," she concluded.

