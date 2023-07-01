Venus Williams will play at her 24th Wimbledon Championships in 2023, at the age of 43. But this might not be the last of Williams at Wimbledon, as the American has hinted a little about her future in the sport.

Venus Williams will face Elina Svitolina in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on July 3. As the American legend entered her 29th year on the WTA Tour in 2023, she has hinted at not being ready to put down her racquet just yet.

In a recent interview, Williams pondered upon the idea of continuing to play professional tennis even at 50. She thinks that if any player ever achieves this feat, it would be her.

"It's never been done before, so if there is anyone who could do it, it would be me," Venus Williams said.

She went on say that playing at a Grand Slam is a special experience for her. Williams added that she is not playing to prove any point, and the thing that keeps her going at her age is simply the desire to do so.

"The Grand Slams mean the most to me. But you have to be competitive. I'm not carrying a torch for anyone. My motivation is to keep going just as I have always done. I have reached a level that few others reach in life or anything," she said.

Williams' journey at Wimbledon began in 1997, and she mulled over the differences in her experience and mental state between 1997 and 2023.

"When I first came here, it rained for five days in a row and we were just sitting around the locker room waiting to play. That was an interesting way to get started. I had zero expectations, but now it's much more of a different feeling."

Martina Navratilova is the oldest player to win a Major title. The Czech-American legend won the mixed doubles title at the 2006 US Open with fellow American Bob Bryan. Navratilova retired after that win, just shy of her 50th birthday.

Venus Williams picks up a top 50 win ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Venus Williams at the 2023 Birmingham Classic

Ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Venus Williams received a massive boost by defeating a top-50 opponent for the first time since late 2019.

The 43-year-old participated at the 2023 Birmingham Classic and bettered Italy's Camila Giorgi in the first round, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6), in a match that lasted three hours and 16 minutes. Williams lost to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round in another three-setter.

However, staying competitive and going toe-to-toe with top players is surely a positive sign for the five-time Wimbledon Champion, who has only five matches this year.

