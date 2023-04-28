Venus Williams took part in an Instagram Q&A session with her fans on Thursday, April 27. She provided an update on her comeback and even opened up about trying her hand at Pickleball and much more.

During the interaction, one of her fans asked Williams about her highly anticipated comeback. In response, the 42-year-old stated that she was determined to make a triumphant return to the court and insisted that she is putting in maximum effort to make her comeback possible.

Venus Williams has embarked on her comeback journey following a hiatus due to an injury she sustained at the 2023 ASB Classic.

"Hopefully soon my friend. Working my hardest to get back," Williams wrote.

Wiliams' Instagram story

The seven-time Grand Slam champion was also asked if she plays trick shots. She answered that she has never actively practiced them and feels that it is now too late to begin doing so.

"No I never spent time learning those trick shots. It's too late now. I don't have the patience now 😅."

Williams went on to address inquiries regarding biceps training in tennis.

"It's really not necessary for tennis. however just for good looking arms it's a must. I have been spending so much time doing my rehab for my hamstring I havnt had time to worry about it my biceps growing. I will get to it later."

Venus Williams' Instagram stories

Venus Williams further addressed a fan's inquiry regarding her daily practice routine.

"No but many days a week. it's quiet fun when the ball is going on. And they are going in!"

Williams also answered questions regarding her attempt to play Pickleball. She replied that she is yet to try her hand at the sport but she is willing to do so once she is fully recovered.

"Soon! I have to ger healthy first!"

Venus Williams' Instagram stories

Venus Williams continues to spread awareness about Sjogren's Syndrome

Williams at the 2023 ASB Women's Classic

Venus Williams has been a vocal advocate for Sjogren’s Syndrome, an autoimmune disease that she was diagnosed with in 2011.

April is recognized worldwide as Sjogren's Awareness Month. On this occasion, Courtney, a 26-year-old woman who has been living with the disease since the age of 22, shared her personal experience.

"It’s important to remember that it’s ok to treat yourself. You deserve it! Living with Sjögren’s can be unpredictable, especially as a student. My best advice is to know that this isn’t your fault and never stop fitting for adequate care," Courtney wrote.

Williams shared the woman's statements along with a caption reading:

"Never stop fighting for your health."

After her diagnosis in 2011, Venus Williams was forced to withdraw from the US Open. She returned to the court in 2012 and triumphed at the Luxembourg Open, defeating Monica Niculescu 6-2, 6-3.

