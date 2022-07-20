Venus Williams to join Serena Williams in Toronto, receives wildcard for the National Bank Open

Venus Williams is all set to put an end to a grueling 11-month long wait on the sidelines in singles competition by making her comeback at the National Bank Open next month. She has received a wildcard for the WTA 1000 tournament, which was confirmed through a tweet from the event's official handle.

On the occasion of accepting the wildcard, Venus Williams told the National Bank Open's website that she is very excited to play in the tournament and that she is looking forward to being back in Toronto.

“I’m so excited to be back playing the National Bank Open presented by Rogers," said Williams. “I love the city, the tournament, and I look forward to being back in Toronto.”

The 42-year-old will join her sister Serena Williams, who also received a wildcard for the WTA 1000 tournament. The competition's director Karl Hale expressed his delight at the prospect of both the Williams sisters participating and said that having them "puts a spark" in everyone.

“We are thrilled to have both Venus and Serena playing the National Bank Open presented by Rogers this year,” said Hale. “They have meant a great deal to our sport and having them at a tournament really puts a spark in everyone from the fans, tournament staff, and even the other players. They’re two of the greatest players in history and we look forward to hosting them in Toronto.”

Venus Williams' record at the National Bank Open is far from impressive, as she has won only ten out of 20 matches at the tournament. Her best performance was reaching the final in 2014, beating Serena Williams in the process. However, she lost 4-6, 2-6 to Agnieszka Radwanska in the title clash.

The 42-year-old's last participation in the competition came in 2019, when she lost to Carla Suarez Navarro in the first round.

Venus Williams previously competed at Wimbledon in doubles

Venus Williams returned to action at Wimbledon last month, albeit in doubles, and partnered with Jamie Murray in the mixed event. The British-American pair reached the second round after defeating Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3. Here, they were eliminated by the British pair of Jonny O'Mara and Alicia Barnett in a thrilling three-setter by the barest of margins.

Although the seven-time Grand Slam champion is far from being the player she once was, she cannot be written off because of her experience and mentality. It will no doubt be interesting to see how both the Williams sisters fare in Toronto before they gear up for the all-important US Open.

