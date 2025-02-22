Venus Williams joins $5M-worth Jenna Ortega, $12M-worth Anya Taylor-Joy & others in luxury brand's new campaign

Venus Williams featured in Dior’s latest campaign flaunting the luxury brand's ‘D-Journey’ bag. The campaign also featured Hollywood stars Jenna Ortega and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the official account of Dior shared several images of their ambassadors flaunting ‘D-Journey’ bag. They included tennis star Williams, Irish actress Nicola Coughlan, French actress Mallory Wanecque, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, and Hollywood actresses Jenna Ortega, who is worth $5 million, and Anya Taylor-Joy, who is worth $12 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth).

(L-R) Venus Williams, Jenna Ortega, Anya Taylor-Joy flaunt Dior's 'D-Journey' bags (Image: Instagram @dior)

American tennis icon Venus Williams has rarely played in the last few years owing to her injuries and age. However, she has continued to stay in the limelight with several endorsements and featuring on magazine covers.

Venus Williams set to return to the court as she receives a wildcard for the WTA 1000 event at Indian Wells

Venus Williams at the 2024 Miami Open - Source: Getty

Venus Williams is a tennis legend who boasts seven Grand Slam singles titles. She dominated the WTA Tour in the early 2000s. With her powerful game and fierce mentality, she won five Wimbledon titles and two at the US Open.

Alongside her sister Serena Williams, she claimed 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, going undefeated in finals. Venus also boasts four Olympic gold medals and played a crucial role in the fight for equal prize money.

Now 44, Williams has still not retired from pro tennis, unlike her younger sister Serena, who retired after the 2022 US Open. Last year, Venus received wildcards to play at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open. She was ousted in the first round of both events.

However, later in the year, in an interview with the Irish News, Venus expressed a desire to continue playing.

"I’m not done with the racket yet... At this point, it’s about picking and choosing places I want to be. Last year I really wanted to play in Miami – home – because I hadn’t played there in like five years," Venus Williams said.

"It’s nice to be in a place where I can pick and choose, but my game is always at a high level. Even if I’m not on tour, I always keep my game quite high," she added.

In February 2025, it was announced that Williams will receive a wildcard to play at the Indian Wells event again. She even shared posts about her return to training and fans will await her return to the court on the big stage.

