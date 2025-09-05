Venus Williams joins Hollywood stars Jeremy Allen White, Emma Roberts & other celebrities at US Open to enjoy Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova SF

Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova are currently in action at the US Open for the women's singles semifinals. As the duo take on each other, Venus Williams, alongside Hollywood stars the likes of Jeremy Allen-White and Emma Roberts turned up to the Arthur Ashe Stadium to enjoy their clash.The semifinals match-up between Osaka and Anisimova has been one of the most highly anticipated battles of the day. The two tennis stars have led incredible campaigns in New York so far, with the former downing 3rd seed Coco Gauff en-route to the semis, while Anisimova outdid six-time Grand Slam champion and former World No.1 Iga Swiatek in her quarterfinals encounter.As Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova kicked off their match, Venus Williams, who was in action at the US Open earlier this week, showed up to the Arthur Ashe in a classy white outfit to enjoy their battle.Several Hollywood stars were also in attendance for Osaka and Anisimova's face-off. The audience included Jeremy Allen-White best known for his roles on The Beat and Shameless, scream queen Emma Roberts, Baywatch fame Alexandria Daddario, and rapper Ludacris.Also in attendance for the match were the likes of Rhetta, Bowen Yang, Chris Briney and more.