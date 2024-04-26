Venus Williams & K-pop star Jeon Somi join Novak Djokovic in Lacoste's unique 'Play Big' advertising campaign

Tennis legend Venus Williams and K-pop star Jeon Somi joined Novak Djokovic in Lacoste's unique 'Play Big' advertising campaign. Williams and Somi were seen posing inside the jaws of Lacoste's iconic crocodile in this campaign.

Luxury sports fashion company Lacoste has started an interesting campaign called 'Play Big' to take sports fashion to the next level. Lacoste has appointed six influential brand ambassadors for their campaign, including Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams from the tennis community.

French actor Pierre Niney, South Korean singer and model Jeon Somi, South Korean actor Ahn Hyo Seop and Wang Yibo are the other four ambassadors for the 'Play Big' campaign.

The French apparel brand has done photoshoots of all its ambassadors with a replica of Lacoste's iconic crocodile. Now, pictures have emerged in which tennis great Venus Williams and K-pop star Somi can be seen posing with the jaw of the crocodile. Here you can see the images:

In 2022, Lacoste roped in Venus Williams as their global brand ambassador. Her role was to embody Lacoste's new vision, specifically designed to cater to the contemporary lives of women. A fashion enthusiast herself, Venus Williams, even has her own fashion-forward activewear - EleVen.

Lacoste's creative director Louise Trotter, a tennis fan herself, was thrilled as Williams was named ambassador for a brand that is famous for its crocodile logo. She said via Vogue UK:

“I can get a little bit emotional, because I’m a big tennis fan and having the opportunity to work with someone that you have so much respect for… she’s (Venus Williams) a true trailblazer.”

She added:

“I have so much respect for Venus, not just for her amazing game, but her values and the way she sees life. What she’s achieved not only as an athlete, but as a human in really pushing for women and equality and empowerment… for me, that’s such an incredible message.”

Novak Djokovic also recently modelled for Lacoste's 'Play Big' campaign

Novak Djokovic in action - Wimbledon 2023

24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic like Venus Williams, recently had a photoshoot for the brand's 'Play Big' campaign. The Serb had a photoshoot with photographer Willy Vanderperre as he posed in the jaws of Lacoste's iconic crocodile.

Djokovic and Venus Williams are among the six ambassadors named for the 'Play Big' campaign. Lacoste took to social media to share pictures of Novak Djokovic. The post was captioned:

"Strength in the jaws of challenge. #PlayBig with the indomitable spirit of @djokernole as he takes on the iconic Crocodile. Witness unwavering power and grace, both on and off the court."

Novak Djokovic was appointed as a global ambassador and style ambassador for Lacoste in 2017. Since then, Djokovic has been donning Lacoste apparel during his matches. In 2021, the Serb extended his partnership with the brand until 2025.

