Venus Williams' lifestyle brand EleVen enters eyewear category with new collaboration

Venus Williams' fashion and lifestyle brand 'EleVen' is tapping into the eyewear category with a new collection of eyewear in collaboration with Look Optic. The collection will introduce a unique style of glasses, called 'Muse', which is made from 100 percent recycled materials.

EleVen recently added skincare to its wide range of product categories and is now growing further with the eyewear collection. The brand has been on a spree of collaborations to add variety to its product range and the partnership with Look Optic is another step ahead.

The Muse glasses are aviator-style glasses but with a metal frame, and are available in four lens options - including readers, progressives, blue light, and sunglasses options.

In an interview with Women's Wair Daily, Williams opened up on the eyewear collection and the collaboration with Look Optic.

"The design process was really about empowering and feeling confident," Venus Williams said. "That’s in every piece that you touch and wear at EleVen. We also want to deliver the best products for our consumers, so it’s mixing both brands — mixing the Look Optics’ aesthetic and EleVen’s fashion-forward look."

Williams herself was part of the photoshoot for the collection and posed with the Muse glasses to launch the new style. The seven-time Grand Slam champion further spoke about EleVen's focus on coming up with new and innovative products.

"Through this partnership, we’re able to deliver more than just performance. We’re also able to continue that lifestyle of being your best and looking your best, so that extends to honestly every category. We just wanted to strengthen our naturally aligned values and continue to bring innovative products to the market," Venus Williams said further.

The new collection ranges from $82 to $98 and is available on EleVen's website.

Venus Williams loses in the opening round at 2022 Cincinnati Open

On the tennis front, Venus Williams lost in the first round of her third consecutive tournament since returning to singles tennis after a long break. Williams' latest loss came against Karolina Pliskova at the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday.

Former World No. 1 Pliskova won a closely-contested first set 7-5 and then drove the momentum to break Williams' serve twice in the second set, completing a 7-5, 6-1 victory.

Earlier, Williams lost in the first round of the Canadian Open, losing 6-2, 6-3 to Switzerland's Jill Teichmann, as well as the Citi Open, going down 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 to Canada's Rebecca Marino. The 42-year-old American superstar made her tennis comeback after almost a year-long absence in the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon. Her first singles tournament of the season was the Citi Open.

Venus Williams' next assignment will be the 2022 US Open, a tournament she has won twice in her career. She won her second and final US Open title 21 years ago. Williams, who is ranked outside the top-1500 in the WTA rankings, has received a wildcard to play in this year's New York Major.

