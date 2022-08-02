"I wish I could have pulled this match through for the crowd and for the tournament, but doesn't always work out" - Venus Williams after 1R loss at Citi Open 

Venus Williams' much-anticipated comeback was cut short by Rebecca Marino, who got past the American 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 during the first round of the Citi Open on Monday.

Williams, who has thrilled the Washington, D.C. crowd ever since she arrived at the venue, was cheered on from the stands during the course of her first-round encounter.

At her post-match press conference, the 42-year-old said she wished that she could have pulled off a win for the sake of the spectators and the tournament. She also asserted that D.C. was a great place to play tennis and commended Citi Open chairman Mark Ein for his role in putting together a successful event.

"Yeah, it's so much fun. I wish I could have pulled this match through for the crowd and for the tournament. But doesn't always work out. Super reaction. D.C. is a great place to play tennis, and Mark does an amazing job with the tournament," Venus Williams said.

Williams, who played her first singles match in almost a year, opined that the experience of playing at the venue was great, despite the loss.

"Yeah, it was so much fun to play in D.C. It was nice to have the crowd behind me. Haven't played a singles match in a year, so definitely a great experience," she said.

Williams led 4-1 in the decider but failed to drive home the advantage against the Canadian, who won five games in a row to take the set and match.

"All I can do is just play another tournament and play better" - Venus Williams

Venus Williams in action at the Citi Open

Venus Williams has a busy schedule ahead of her. The seven-time Grand Slam champion will next head to Toronto where she will compete in the National Bank Open after receiving a wildcard for the tournament.

She will then take part in the Cincinnati Open to round off her preparations ahead of the US Open, which she has won twice.

Williams admitted during the press conference that her game was rusty but that she was looking forward to playing better in the next tournament.

"Yeah, it's my first match, so I didn't think I played well a lot of the times. Just a little rusty. I really put myself in good positions in the third set, too. Just trying to shake off some rust. That's just to be expected. All I can do is just play another tournament and play better," she said.

