Venus Williams makes shocking admission about retirement rumors

Venus Williams spoke candidly about possibly reaching the twilight phase of her tennis career. Since the BNP Paribas Open saga earlier this year, the tennis star has been having a hard time getting back on the court.

Ad

However, due to age, her relationship with the game has started to become more free-flowing and spontaneous than being driven by strict schedules. Her last match was during the first round of the Miami Open of 2024 but since then she has been quite inactive professionally in the sport.

Venus Williams recently made an appearance at the 2025 Miami Open where she was training with Ons Jabeur and documented the chronicles of her trip. She posted a video of the behind-the-scenes look at what went on in Miami along with her interaction with other tennis stars on YouTube. During this, Williams also addressed the rumors of her retirement and admitted that she doesn't plan ahead but plays only if she feels like it.

Ad

Trending

It's like, "I really don't have a plan for the first time in my life. As an athlete and a player, there's a whole plan—I'm going to play this tournament and play these tournaments so I can be ready for that tournament. And now, it's like, I love playing, I'm going to play every day, and if I feel ready to play, then I'll play," Venus Williams said. (0:49 onwards)

Ad

The American was added to the training schedule for the tournament but wasn't given a wildcard entry to Miami - the reason for which could be her controversial exit from Indian Wells.

Venus Williams' Indian Wells controversy

Venus Williams photographed at the 2023 US Open - Source: Getty

Controversy erupted as the news of Venus Williams receiving a wildcard entry into the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells surfaced online. She received backlash from critics, who felt that people younger than her deserved more opportunities.

Ad

However, the seven-time Grand Slam Champion later clarified that these were just rumors and that she hadn't accepted any wildcard entry to the WTA 1000 event.

"No, I'm not playing. Actually I found the announcement super amusing because, I don't know, people seem to be happy, so I was like, maybe I'll just go with it, I don't know, I'm actually not going," she said (via Tennis Weekly Podcast on X).

She and her sister Serena Williams have inspired generations of female tennis players and paved the way for many players to shine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"