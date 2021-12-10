Venus Williams' net worth, prize money, endorsements and investments

Venus Williams has come a long way since making her debut in the 90s and as her career reached new heights, so did her net worth. The exponential increase in Williams' net worth was also made possible by smart business decisions and her own ventures.

Prize Money

Williams received her first major paycheck when she won her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2000, securing £430,000 for her efforts. That amount was slightly less than what the men earned at Wimbledon, as men and women were not paid equally back then. This was also the start of Williams' fight for equal pay in tennis.

While the issue of equal pay had been fought for many years by the likes of Billie Jean King, the turning point occurred in 2006 when Williams wrote an essay regarding the matter. In 2007, Venus Williams was the first woman to receive equal prize money at Wimbledon after she won her sixth Grand Slam title there.

Apart from the Grand Slams, Williams has won many other big titles. Consequently, she has amassed $42 million in prize money throughout her career. This is second only to sister Serena Williams, who has won a staggering $94 million in prize money.

Endoresements and Sponsorships

Venus Williams secured the biggest endorsement deal ever for a female athlete when Reebok signed a $40 million contract with her for a period of five years in 2000.

Her rise to the top also involved various endorsement deals with top brands such as Electronic Arts, Avon and Ralph Lauren, among others.

Investments and Business Ventures

Venus Williams' very first business venture was setting up an interior design firm, "V Starr Interiors," in 2002. In 2007 she launched her own fashion line, "EleVen" and along with sister Serena, in 2009 she became a minority stakeholder in the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

In October 2021, Williams signed a partnership with mattress and bed retailer GhostBed and is slated to design a collection of 'performance mattresses' for the brand.

Net worth

Venus and Serena Williams at the 2017 Australian Open.

As of now, the seven-time Grand Slam champion's net worth is estimated to be around $95 million. Through sheer determination and hard work, Venus Williams (along with sister Serena) has shown that coming from humble beginnings is not an obstacle to achieving success.

With her incredible on-court achievements and various successful business dealings outside of it, it is no surprise to learn of Williams' multi-millionaire status.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala