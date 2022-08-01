Venus Williams' next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Citi Open 2022 

Venus Williams will square off against Rebecca Marino in the first round of the Citi Open on Tuesday. She'll be making her return to the WTA tour in singles after 11 months on the sidelines. Williams played her last match at the 2021 Chicago Women's Open.

Where is Venus Williams playing?

Williams will compete at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. The WTA 250 event is part of the US Open series, which links eight tournaments across North America ahead of the year's final Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

The Citi Open is returning to the women's tour after three years. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID 19 restrictions.

Who is Venus Williams playing against?

Williams will take on Rebecca Marino in the first round of the Citi Open on Tuesday.

Marino has played most of her matches on the Challenger and ITF circuits this season and has enjoyed a reasonable amount of success. She's picked up 32 wins from 45 matches, including a title-winning run at the ITF W60 Arcadia. The Canadian also finished runner-up at the ITF W25 Cancun.

Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Three

The 31-year-old managed to make the main draw at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon Championships, but bowed out in the first round of all three Majors.

Marino's best result on the WTA tour came at the Nottingham Open in June, where she made the last 16. She began her campaign with a solid win against British qualifier Eden Silva, ousting her in straight sets. However, she couldn't see off Maria Sakkari, despite claiming the opening set against the Greek.

Venus Williams vs Rebecca Marino match schedule

The first-round match between Williams and Marino will be held on Tuesday.

Match Timing: 7 pm local time, 11 pm GMT, 4:30 am IST

Date: August 2, 2022

Venus Williams vs Rebecca Marino streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Williams take on Marino on their respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East &Singapore

Iqiyi - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark)

TV2 - Denmark

Sky Deutschland - Germany

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece

Ziggo - Netherlands

Polsat - Poland

WOWOW - Japan

Tennis Channel - USA

TSN - Canada

ESPN - Latin America

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far