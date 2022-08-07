Venus Williams' next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule| Canadian Open 2022 1st round

Venus Williams will kick-start her Canadian Open campaign against Jil Teichmann on Monday.

The 42-year-old will be hoping for a better result after crashing out of the Citi Open in the first round. The former World No. 1 lost to Canadian Rebecca Marino, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 in Washington.

At the fag end of her career, the veteran has not been at her best and will be aiming to upset a few of the tournament favorites. Interestingly, with the inclusion of younger sister Serena Williams in the main draw, the Canadian Open marks the first time since Wimbledon 2021 that the duo have played in the same tournament.

Where is Venus Williams playing?

The American tennis veteran will be plying her trade at the Canadian Open, also known as the National Bank Open. The tournament has hosted some of the all-time greats of the game. Among the record holders, the American duo of Martina Hingis and Chris Evert have won the tournament the most number of times (4).

Williams reached the finals of the tournament in 2014 but lost to Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska.

Simona Halep has lifted the title twice (2016 and 2018) in recent days while Camila Georgi of Italy won the previous edition, beating Karolina Pliskova in straight sets.

Who is Venus Williams playing against?

The former World No. 1 will be battling it out against World No. 25, Jil Teichmann. The 25-year-old reached the semifinals of the Madrid Open where she lost to Jessica Pegula, 6-3, 6-4. En route to her semifinals, she got past several players ranked higher than her, including Leylah Fernandez and Elena Rybakina.

She also reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open in May. Teichmann beat Rybakina and and Karolina Pliskova to reach the last eight in Rome. Not living up to her expectations, Teichmann was shown the exit in the fourth round at Roland Garros, losing to Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0.

Venus Williams vs Jill Teichmann match schedule

Williams and Teichmann will be fighting for a spot in the second round at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Match timing: To be decided later

Date: August 8, 2022

Venus Williams vs Jill Teichmann streaming details

Viewers from different countries can catch live action on the following channels and sites:-

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports

UK - Amazon Prime Video

India - Sports 18

