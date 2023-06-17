Venus Williams' next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Rothesay Classic 2023, 1st round

Seven-time Major champion Venus Williams will take on Camila Giorgi in the first round of the 2023 Rothesay Classic in Birmingham.

Following a lengthy injury lay-off, Williams returned to action at the Libema Open. She was up against Swiss teenager Celine Naef in the first round. The American nabbed the opening set quite comfortably, but lost steam as the match went on to lose the contest 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Williams has now received a wildcard to compete in Birmingham. This will be her second appearance at the venue. She made it to the quarterfinals upon her only previous showing here in 2019. This marks the first time in her career that the American will be participating in two warm-up events in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

Where is Venus Williams playing?

The former World No. 1 is currently competing in the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham. It is classfied as a WTA 250 event on the women's tour. Petra Kvitova, Ashleigh Barty and Angelique Kerber are some of the past champions at the venue.

Who is Venus Williams playing against?

Camila Girogi at the 2023 French Open.

Williams has been drawn against World No. 47 Camila Giorgi in the first round. The Italian commenced her grass swing by competing at the Nottingham Open. She defeated Madison Brengle in the first round, but was shown the door by Elizabeth Mandlik in the following round.

Williams has won both of her previous encounters against Giorgi. The first one took place at the 2015 Australian Open, which she won in three sets. They faced off once again at another Major, the 2018 US Open. The American won that battle in straight sets.

Venus Williams vs Camila Giorgi match schedule

The first round matches are scheduled to take place on Monday and Tuesday. Williams and Girogi will contest their duel on either of those days, which will be clear once the order of play is out.

Date: June 19/20, 2023.

Match timing: TBA.

Venus Williams vs Camila Giorgi streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the respective channels and sites:-

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime.

Australia: Fans across the country can watch the match on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the match, click here.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes