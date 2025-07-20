Venus Williams Next Match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, how to watch and schedule | Citi DC Open 2025

Seven-time Major champion Venus Williams will make her highly-anticipated return to the tour at the Citi DC Open 2025 in Washington, D.C. The combined ATP and WTA 500 tournament will take place from July 21-27.
Williams' previous appearance on the WTA Tour was in March 2024. She competed in the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open, and failed to clear the first hurdle in both of them. Those were her only two tournaments of the season.
The American's 16-month absence stirred up retirement rumors but she has quashed those with her return. As she prepares to embark on her latest comeback, here's everything to know about her first match in a long time:
Where is Venus Williams playing?
Williams is set to participate in the Citi DC Open, the venue for which is the William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Washington, D.C. The debut edition of the tournament was held as a men's only event in 1969, that too on clay. The tournament eventually switched surfaces to hardcourts in 1986.
The women's event was first held in 2011 in College Park, Maryland. The ATP and the WTA decided to join forces in 2012, with the women's tour also moving to Washington. The Citi DC Open is a part of the US Open series.
Venture capitalist and US Open board member Mark Ein aquired the tournament in 2019. The tournament merged with the Silicon Valley Classic in California from the 2023 edition, thus upgrading the tournament to a WTA 500 status. Sloane Stephens, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are some of the former champions here.
Who is Venus Williams playing against?
Williams' first-round opponent at the Citi DC Open will be compatriot Peyton Stearns. The latter is among the brightest young prospects from the country. She cracked the top 30 earlier this year, peaking at No. 28 thanks to her semifinal finish at the Italian Open, her best result at a WTA 1000 tournament.
Stearns recently lost in the first round of Wimbledon. She has a 15-15 record for the season. Her best result on hardcourts was a third-round showing at the Dubai Tennis Championships, a WTA 1000 tournament.
Venus Williams vs Peyton Stearns match schedule
They will contest their first-round contest either on Monday or Tuesday. The exact time and day will be known once the order of play is revealed.
Date: Monday, July 21, or Tuesday, July 22.
Time: TBA
Venus Williams vs Peyton Stearns streaming details
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch Williams live in action:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN+, DAZN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
