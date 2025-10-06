Venus Williams, Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena & Grigor Dimitrov turn heads as they pose with fashion icon Anna Wintour at Lacoste show in Paris

Tennis stars Venus Williams and Grigor Dimitrov, as well as Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic recently spent some time with fashion icon Anna Wintour in Paris. The trio of Williams, Dimitrov and Djokovic were in attendance for a Lacoste Fashion Show, where they interacted with the former editor-in-chief of American Vogue.Venus Williams, Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic are all brand ambassadors for Lacoste. Williams joined the team in 2022 and has since been involved in various campaigns with the brand. The partnership has also seen the American icon launch an exclusive Lacoste x EleVen line. Meanwhile, Djokovic signed with Lacoste in 2017, while Dimitrov joined their team of brand ambassadors in 2023.Most recently, Williams and Grigor Dimitrov posed with Anna Wintour at a Lacoste Fashion Show in Paris.Meanwhile, Venus Williams and Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena also posed with the fashion icon for some snaps. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJelena Djokovic later shared a picture of herself with Anna Wintour on her Instagram story.Via Jelena Djokovic on InstagramVenus Williams opens up about her love for fashion and artWilliams at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)Venus Williams is one of the greatest tennis players the sport has ever seen. Her career on the courts has seen her win seven singles and fourteen doubles Grand Slam titles. Away from tennis, the American enjoys a love for fashion.In an interview with Marie Claire, Williams opened up about her passion for fashion, saying,&quot;I love fashion, I really do. I used to always say I'm a recovering shopaholic, but I think I've finally recovered. It took forever. I love watching the runway and the shows. I was watching Men's Fashion Week from afar, watching Pharrell [Williams' runway show for Louis Vuitton]. It's fun, it's fascinating, it's inspiring. I love it.&quot;She went on to discuss her love for the arts, adding,&quot;I always loved the arts as a kid, even if I didn't know it. When I had the opportunity as an adult, I went to art school and then eventually started to explore fine art. I think art can be intimidating, right? There's so much to learn. There's so many time periods. There are so many artists. What's good art? What's bad art? But you just start. Start reading, start learning.”On the tennis end of things, Venus Williams was last seen in action at the US Open. The 45-year-old made an opening round exit in the singles event and reached the quarterfinals of the women's doubles competition.