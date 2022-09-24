"Ash Barty would be great, but it would have been amazing to play with Althea Gibson" - Venus Williams opens up about dream doubles partner, her best friend from school, her workouts & more

Venus Williams recently took to social media to speak about her dream doubles partnership with Althea Gibson, the first black woman to win a Wimbledon title.

The 42-year-old is a winner of 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and seven singles titles. The veteran recently posted a series of stories on her Instagram story after holding an AMA (ask me anything) and spoke about various topics, including her dream non-Serena doubles partner.

The American replied by acknowledging that there was probably no better partner than Serena Williams. However, she also picked the Australian, Ashleigh Barty, while also revealing her hidden desire to play with Althea Gibson, the first African-American to win a Grand Slam title.

"But once you've played with Serena...it's hard to get a better partner! Ashley (Ashleigh) Barty would be great! But it would have been amazing to play with Althea," the American stated.

Barty won three Grand Slam singles titles, including the 2022 Australian Open, before hanging up her tennis boots earlier this year in March.

In a different story, Venus Williams talked about her "BFF" (best friend forever) from school. She replied to a question asking her if she was still talking to her best friend from school, and the former World No. 1 cheekily replied that her sister Serena was her best friend.

"Serena was my BFF, so yes," Venus Williams said.

Venus Williams reveals her workout routine

2022 US Open - Day 4

Venus Williams is one of the fittest players on the WTA circuit. At 42 years of age, Williams is still playing tennis competitvely and has shown no signs of stopping.

During her AMA session on Instagram, Williams revealed her workout regime while replying to a fan's comment raving about her being in such good shape. The American thanked her fan for complimenting her and said she started doing more weight training to help her put on some muscle.

"Thank you! When all you can do is train in the gym and rehab for a year, you come out strong. But honestly I started lifting more weights and doing less bands. That put on the muscle," the 42-year-old said.

Venus Williams also shed some light on her winter training regime, stating that she will train between four to five days a week and also go to the gym.

"I will start training about 4/5 days a week. Plus gym," she added.

