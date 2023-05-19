Venus Williams recently revealed that younger sister Serena Williams motivated her to return to Indian Wells in 2016. The Williams sisters had boycotted the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells after being subjected to racist abuse by fans in 2001.

Venus and Serena were slated to face off against each other in the 2001 BNP Paribas Open semifinals at Indian Wells. The highly-anticipated encounter promised an epic clash between the Williams sisters who had already proved their mettle as tennis’ next big stars.

Unfortunately, Venus Williams pulled out minutes before the match owing to tendonitis and handed Serena a walkover to the final. Enraged fans subjected the Williams family to racist abuse, even as Serena won the title with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Kim Clijsters. The Williams sisters boycotted their home-state tournament in the following years and did not return for more than a decade.

Serena Williams returned to Indian Wells in 2015, and her sister the year after her. In a recent Q&A on Instagram, a fan asked Venus Williams what motivated her to return to the event. The 42-year-old said it was Serena that convinced her to return.

“Serena was definitely my motivation to return to Indian Wells. I wouldn’t have done that without her so. I’m so glad, though. Because it’s amazing playing in California, where I’m from, it’s awesome playing in the States too. There’s nothing like playing where you’re from. So I thank her a lot for that,” Venus Williams wrote.

The former World No. 1 also expressed disappointment in not having played at the tournament in a long time. Her last appearance at Indian Wells was in 2019.

“Although, I haven’t got a chance to play in so long!” she added.

“I was clutching my pearls!” Venus Williams recalls watching Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur play doubles

Venus Williams would've loved to play doubles with Ons Jabeur

A 22-time doubles title winner with sister Serena, Venus Williams was asked in her recent Q&A on Instagram if she would play doubles with current World No. 7 Ons Jabeur. The Amerian responded by saying that she would have loved to partner with the Tunisian if she was still competing in the doubles category.

Williams recounted watching Serena and Ons Jabeur play doubles in 2022, stating that it was the most thrilling match she had seen.

“Isn’t she the best, though? I remember last year when Serena and Ons were playing, and I was watching the match like clutching my pearls! Watching every point. I’ve retired from doubles though last year, so. I would’ve loved to have that opportunity to play, but no more doubles,” she answered.

Serena Williams teamed up with Ons Jabeur after a year-long injury layoff at the 2022 Eastbourne women’s doubles event. The pair won their first two matches before withdrawing ahead of the semifinals.

