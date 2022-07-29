Venus Williams' outfit for the Citi Open 2022 revealed 

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams will be making her much-awaited comeback on the singles tour when she participates at the Citi Open next week. She was last seen in action at the Wimbledon Championships competing in the mixed doubles draw alongside Jamie Murray.

The American is set to compete at the National Bank Open in Toronto and the Western and Southern Bank Open in Cincinnati before the US Open, which kicks off on August 29.

The 42-year-old, who regularly interacts with her fans on social media, revealed her outfit for the Citi Open in a recent Q&A session.

Venus williams Citi Open Wildcard💪 @VeeSTARWilliams Gm guys!!



This is what venus is going to where for the citi open 🤩🤩



What do you guys think?!! Gm guys!!This is what venus is going to where for the citi open 🤩🤩What do you guys think?!! https://t.co/2hpjqNM4y3

She will be donning a sky blue tank top paired with a matching skirt, which is part of the 'EleVen by Venus' activewear collection. 'EleVen by Venus' is a fashion and wellness brand owned by the American and its logo features on the bottom left side of both the top and the skirt.

Williams previously debuted the new all-white collection at the Wimbledon Championships last month. Partnering with British tennis player Jamie Murray, the pair got off to a positive start by winning her first match against Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus.

However, the British-American duo couldn't get over the line against Alicia Barnett and Jonny O'Mara in the next round.

Williams' last appearance on the singles tour was at the 2021 Chicago Women's Open, where she was outfoxed by Su-Wei Hsieh in straight sets in the first round.

Venus Williams' record at the US Open Championships

Venus Williams 2018 US Open - Day 1

Venus Williams has an outstanding record at the US Open Championships. She has an 80 per cent success ratio and has won the hardcourt Major twice (2000, 2001) in her career.

The former World No. 1 made a sensational debut in 1997 at Flushing Meadows. She defeated the likes of Joanette Kruger, Sandrine Testud and Irina Spirlea en route to the finals but couldn't work her way past five-time Grand Slam winner Martina Hingis. The Swiss tennis pro, who was also the top seed in the tournament, humbled Williams in straight sets 6-0, 6-4.

She lived up to the hype by reaching the semifinals in 1998 and 1999 before lifting her first title in 2000.

The American's most recent appearance at the US Open Championships ended in a first-round loss to Karolina Muchova in 2020. She will be looking to make a significant impact this year at the hardcourt Major.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far