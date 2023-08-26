Venus Williams partners with Carlos Alcaraz in pickleball exhibition event ahead of US Open 2023

Venus Williams and Carlos Alcaraz featured in a pickleball exhibition event, organized by Major League Pickleball, before the commencement of the US Open 2023.

Other top tennis players, like Holger Rune, Ons Jabeur, Andrey Rublev, and Tommy Paul also took time out of their busy training schedules to feature in the event. Williams and Alcaraz paired up to play a mixed doubles match against Ons Jabeur and Tommy Paul and dazzled the crowd at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Williams later took to Instagram to share images from the event, including one with Carlos Alcaraz 'strategizing' during their match. She also jokingly posted a poll on her Instagram Story, asking who between her and the Spaniard has the "best backhand."

"Strategizing with my new dubs partner," Venus Williams wrote in the Story with the image of her and Alcaraz.

Screengrab from Instagram

Screengrab from Instagram

Screengrab from Instagram

Expand Tweet

The event utilized tennis players to promote pickleball, a sport which has grown in popularity in the US in recent years. The sport, often called a mini version of tennis, is played with a perforated and hollow plastic ball and paddles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles format.

Venus Williams to play at the US Open for the 24th time in her career

Venus Williams at the 2022 US Open

Venus Williams will play at the Flushing Meadows for the 24th time in her career as she has received a main draw wildcard at the 2023 US Open.

The veteran American is a two-time champion at the US Open (2000, 2001) and will look to leave her mark in the tournament yet again. She was scheduled to play Paula Badosa in the opening round. However, the Spaniard has now withdrawn from the event and will be replaced by a qualifier or a lucky loser.

The 43-year-old also received a wildcard to play at the US Open last year as well. She competed against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium in the opening round and eventually lost 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Venus also paired with younger sister Serena, who was playing her last professional tournament, for women's doubles. Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova bettered the Williams sisters, 7-6(5), 6-4.

Venus Williams will enter the 2023 US Open after notching up a top-20 win. The former World No. 1 bettered Veronika Kudermetova of Russia, 6-4, 7-5, in the opening round of the Western and Southern Open last week.

This was Williams' third win on the 2023 WTA Tour. She previously bettered Camila Giorgi at the Birmingham Classic in June and Katie Volynets at the Auckland Open in January.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"